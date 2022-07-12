Man charged in deadly South Carolina mall shooting awaits bond hearing

Eimillio Robinson (From: Anderson Police Department)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — A 20-year-old man charged with murder after a deadly shooting Saturday at the Anderson Mall is awaiting a bond hearing in circuit court.

Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson of Anderson appeared before a magistrate at the Anderson City Courthouse Tuesday morning. The judge deferred his bond hearing because magistrates are not permitted to set bonds in murder cases in South Carolina.

A date for his bond hearing has not been set.

Anderson police said Robinson shot and killed Shy’heem Re’Quan Kalil Clemons, 19, of Anderson, at the mall on Saturday. He turned himself in Monday and has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson appears in court at a Tuesday, July 12 bond hearing in Anderson.

Family members of shooting victim Shy’heem Re’Quan Kalil Clemons speak at Tuesday’s bond hearing.

Robinson is currently being held at the Anderson City Jail.