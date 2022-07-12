ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Man charged in deadly South Carolina mall shooting awaits bond hearing

By Dan Vasko
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRz6R_0gcpIy4w00
Eimillio Robinson (From: Anderson Police Department)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — A 20-year-old man charged with murder after a deadly shooting Saturday at the Anderson Mall is awaiting a bond hearing in circuit court.

Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson of Anderson appeared before a magistrate at the Anderson City Courthouse Tuesday morning. The judge deferred his bond hearing because magistrates are not permitted to set bonds in murder cases in South Carolina.

A date for his bond hearing has not been set.

Anderson police said Robinson shot and killed Shy’heem Re’Quan Kalil Clemons, 19, of Anderson, at the mall on Saturday. He turned himself in Monday and has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elKZy_0gcpIy4w00
Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson appears in court at a Tuesday, July 12 bond hearing in Anderson.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ECDi_0gcpIy4w00
Family members of shooting victim Shy’heem Re’Quan Kalil Clemons speak at Tuesday’s bond hearing.

Robinson is currently being held at the Anderson City Jail.

Comments / 8

john
2d ago

E.T. Q. Robinson was just sweeping the trash off his side of the street. Now the court is going to sweep some trash off the street for the victim. Just killed two birds with one stone...😂

Reply
5
 

