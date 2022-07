I was looking at my car, and it’s almost time for my annual right-of-passage that all vehicle owners in Massachusetts experience…the annual MA state inspection. I don’t know about you, but I dread taking my vehicles in to be inspected. And, it’s not like I don’t take care of them! My wife and I are usually very good about keeping up the overall maintenance of our vehicles. But I like taking my vehicle in for an inspection about as much as I love going to the doctor or dentist…not very much.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO