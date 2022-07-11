Your letters July 11, 2022

A Maryland man who used a lacrosse stick attached to a Confederate battle flag to shove a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced on Wednesday to five months in prison, according to a Justice Department spokesman. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper also sentenced David Alan Blair, to 18 months of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution, said William Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia. Federal prosecutors recommended sentencing Blair to eight months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Blair’s attorney, Terrell Roberts III, asked for a sentence of probation.

