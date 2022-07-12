ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Local agency invites community to learn about fostering a child

By Lilly Cederdahl
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QANx5_0gcpIIRm00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Villages looks to seek out foster families Wednesday, July 13.

The foster care agency said there is a need for foster parents in the area, and officials hope an informal foster parent information session will show the community what it looks like to foster a child.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. potential foster parents will have the opportunity to talk with current foster parents and ask questions, without pressure or commitment.

The event will take place in Terre Haute at 1400 East Pugh Drive, Suite 6.

To RSVP e-mail damerman@villages.org or call 812-238-8700.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Local event raises awareness of mental health

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Mental Health America of West Central Indiana hosted a ‘Kindness Rock Painting’ event at Sullivan City Park on Wednesday. Participants were able to paint a rock in any positive manner that they chose. Nic Ervin was one of a few in attendance who painted a rock. Ervin chose to paint affirming […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Ivy Tech expanding apprenticeship programs with recent funding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Ivy Tech Community College recently received $4.7 million in funding from Apprenticeship Build America, and Rod Dowell said that money will help expand programs in Terre Haute. “It’s going to help Ivy Tech build this hub for apprenticeships, that’ll give us resources in Terre Haute to expand our apprenticeship opportunities for […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two men with Terre Haute connections help bring national war memorial

WASHINGTON (WTWO/WAWV)– Groundbreaking for a Gulf War memorial took place in Washington D.C. today, but two of the men who led the project have connections to the Wabash Valley. Scott Stump, the President and CEO of the National Desert Storm Memorial Association, graduated from Indiana State University. He said he was finishing up his final […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terre Haute, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Society
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
WTHI

Large, local vendor event in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Meadows Shopping Center's Gift Market Vendor Event is coming up on July 16. The event offers an eclectic variety of vendors, from soap makers to blacksmiths. Sixty-eight vendors are planning to come, and will be set up from nine in the morning to three...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

The Saratoga to get facelift using grant funding

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect the grant amount as $40,000. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local restaurant will be updating its exterior thanks to a grant. The Saratoga in Terre Haute was awarded a $40,000 National Historic Preservation Grant sponsored by American Express. $30,000 will be used to preserve the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Foster Families#Rsvp#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan Pool gets an opening date

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Sullivan City Pool now has a tentative opening date. A news release says the city has set the tentative opening date as Saturday, July 23 when the Sullivan City Pool will open to the public. Mayor Clint Lamb said this is a day residents have been waiting for. “The People of […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IN students improve on tests, trail pre-pandemic marks

VCSC students improve in 9 of 15 test areas in ILEARN assessment INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana students had small improvements in their English and math scores, with standardized test results indicating a tentative bright spot following years of pandemic-disrupted learning. Results for the spring 2022 ILEARN exam released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Empty The Shelter’ at Greene Co. Humane Society

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — You can give a pet in need a forever home while helping out a local animal shelter. The Greene County Humane Society is taking part in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty The Shelters event. Now through the end of July the shelter will offer reduced adoption fees. Dogs can be […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Casino will be smoke-free due to local ordinance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An ordinance to make Vigo County smoke-free was passed ten years ago, and its impact is still being felt in the community. The Queen of Terre Haute casino will be a smoke-free environment as a result; a unique distinction according to the American Nonsmokers Rights Foundation. They have said the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
1043theparty.com

Horizon Health Welcomes New Provider in Paris Clinic

(Paris, IL)—Nic Thomas, family nurse practitioner, is now accepting patients at his new family medicine practice in the Paris Clinic. He is board certified and provides care for patients of all ages. Nic joined Horizon Health in 2018 as a registered nurse and paramedic shift lead. He was an...
PARIS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Blueberry Festival this Saturday in 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Foods Co-op Market will hold it’s 13th annual Blueberry Festival in the 12 Points neighborhood on Saturday, July 16. The event will take place in the parking lot outside Terre Foods at 1253 Lafayette Ave. The festival will begin at 11 a.m....
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Kiddie Kicks: Vigo County Youth Soccer Association’s new program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Youth Soccer Association has started a new program for children born in 2019 and 2020. It is called Kiddie Kicks, a program to help children develop physical skills, get exercise, make friends and have fun. Each player will attend one 50-minute session per week for 8 weeks. The […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Celebrating Summer in Robinson: The Woods Event Center

Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. GDL is Celebrating Summer in Robinson, Illinois this week. We visited The Woods Event Center to learn about this beautiful venue located near the Crawford County Forest Preserve and south of the scenic Oak Glen Golf course.
ROBINSON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Improvements coming to Keymark Construction location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local business that’s constructed commercial buildings and residential homes in Terre Haute is now doing some work on its own building. Keymark Construction is in the process of remodeling its Lafayette Avenue location. President Jacob Hellmann said the building will have a better layout, more natural lighting and better […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois residents look forward to a school supply tax cut

PARIS, Ill. (WAWV/WTWO) – Many Illinois residents are looking to find some financial relief as the new school year approaches. As a part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, sales tax for clothing, school supplies, and all other back-to-school items will be reduced for a ten-day window. As of August 5 sales tax for items […]
PARIS, IL
wamwamfm.com

West Boggs Park Employees to See Pay Increases

The Daviess County Council met for a busy Wednesday morning meeting. The council first heard from Diana Snyder, who shared details on the Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support Program (IRACS). The program will be housed in the jail and will help inmates reenter society through classes and counseling. It is fully grant funded.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP respond to possible threats in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are involved in an investigation regarding possible threats made in Washington, Indiana on Thursday. State Police confirmed reports of an individual making threats towards the Perdue processing plant in Washington. Law enforcement are in the area and actively investigating. Eyewitness News...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy