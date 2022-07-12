Local agency invites community to learn about fostering a child

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Villages looks to seek out foster families Wednesday, July 13.

The foster care agency said there is a need for foster parents in the area, and officials hope an informal foster parent information session will show the community what it looks like to foster a child.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. potential foster parents will have the opportunity to talk with current foster parents and ask questions, without pressure or commitment.

The event will take place in Terre Haute at 1400 East Pugh Drive, Suite 6.

To RSVP e-mail damerman@villages.org or call 812-238-8700.

