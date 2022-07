Summer at the Arboretum at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden has a new exhibit with the work of documentarian and photographer Don Tortellini. The exhibit opened on Juneteenth with a reception with the artist and runs through July 24. Called “Faces of Dallas and The Village,” the exhibition is on display in the DeGolyer House, and entry is included with paid garden admission. In July, admission is $5 per person for those 2 years old and up. Tickets can be pre-purchased online.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO