Stunning ‘Manhattanhenge’ sunset wows New Yorkers

By John Clark
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pK6Nr_0gcpHoX700

New Yorkers gathered on the streets of Manhattan on July 11 to catch a glimpse of the “Manhattanhenge” sunset.

Footage posted to Instagram by Amy Siripunyo shows a stunning view of the event as seen from 42nd Street.

The phenomenon happens twice a year, in May and July, on four days when the setting sun aligns with the city’s street grid.

Credit: Amy Siripunyo via Storyful

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

