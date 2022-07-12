Stunning ‘Manhattanhenge’ sunset wows New Yorkers

New Yorkers gathered on the streets of Manhattan on July 11 to catch a glimpse of the “Manhattanhenge” sunset.

Footage posted to Instagram by Amy Siripunyo shows a stunning view of the event as seen from 42nd Street.

The phenomenon happens twice a year, in May and July, on four days when the setting sun aligns with the city’s street grid.

Credit: Amy Siripunyo via Storyful

