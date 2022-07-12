ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

NEA Women in Business nominations open

By Talk Business & Politics staff
talkbusiness.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, the number of women involved in the business and civic sectors continue to grow, and Talk Business & Politics is set to honor the best of them in Northeast Arkansas. TB&P is now accepting nominations for our fourth class of Women in Business in...

talkbusiness.net

talkbusiness.net

NWA Council says region at ‘critical inflection point’, puts forth new strategic plan

The Northwest Arkansas Council convened its annual meeting Thursday (July 14) in Springdale, where it released a new report that provides recommendations to strengthen a region at a crossroads. Entitled “Northwest Arkansas Regional Strategy: 2022-2026,” the report says Northwest Arkansas, one of the nation’s fastest-growing economies, is being tested by...
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Trex, APP announce recycling partnership

Van Buren-based packaging manufacturer Arkansas Poly & Printing (APP) and composite products producer Trex Co. recently partnered to increase plastics recycling. According to a news release, APP is a vertically-integrated manufacturer of flexible consumer packaging. Trex is the world’s largest producer of wood-alternative decking and railing and outdoor living products.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

New coalition launches to help close Arkansas’ digital divide

Bentonville nonprofit Heartland Forward has organized a coalition of more than a dozen Arkansas organizations whose goal is to help expand internet access in the state. According to a Thursday (July 14) news release, the Arkansas Connectivity Coalition includes the Arkansas Black Mayors Association, Arkansas Community Foundation, Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Inc., Arkansas Farm Bureau, Arkansas Impact Philanthropy, Communities Unlimited, Diamond State Networks, Forward Arkansas, Holman Strategies, Runway Group, University of Arkansas-Department of Communication, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, Research and Extension, Winrock International and Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas medical marijuana sales down in the first half of 2022

Arkansas collected $15.8 million in tax revenue from medical marijuana sales in the first six months of 2022, down from $16.9 million in the same period of 2021. Pounds of product sold at state-licensed dispensaries is down almost 10% in the first half of 2022. The Arkansas Department of Finance...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

ArDOT wants feedback on plan to build electric vehicle charging network

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT), in collaboration with the Department of Energy and Environment, is accepting comments on a draft plan to install electric vehicle charging stations across the state. Comments on the draft plan will be accepted through Tuesday (July 19). The final plan will be submitted to...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith Whataburger one of four planned by KMAC Enterprises

The Whataburger restaurant to open in Fort Smith is one of four in Arkansas and Oklahoma to be opened and managed by Fort Smith-based KMAC Enterprises, the company that has for decades managed KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in nine states. WAB Venture Inc., owned by KMAC Enterprises, will ceremonially...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

UAMS releases flu vaccine study

Researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Office of Community Health and Research in Fayetteville recently published a five-year study showing that Arkansans with primary care providers are more likely to receive the flu vaccine annually. The study, “Associations Between Five-year Influenza Vaccination and Sociodemographic Factors and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Long-serving State Treasurer Jimmie Lou Fisher dies

Jimmie Lou Fisher, one of the state’s longest serving constitutional officers and the first female major party nominee for Arkansas governor, has died, according to a Twitter statement from the Democratic Party of Arkansas. Additional sources have confirmed her passing. Fisher, a resident of Paragould, was 81 years old.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Commission: Uniform training needed to prevent Uvalde’s confusion

Law enforcement officers from all agencies need uniform training for school shootings to prevent the confusion during the recent killings at the Uvalde school in Texas, several law enforcement members of the Arkansas School Safety Commission said Tuesday (July 12). “If we’re all on the same page, then I think...
UVALDE, TX

