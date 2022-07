Liz Truss was picking up support from the Tory right after Suella Braverman was eliminated from an increasingly bitter leadership race that saw Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt bolster their positions as frontrunners.Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, came out on top of Thursday’s voting, and in second was Ms Mordaunt, who was bearing the brunt of the attacks from rival camps as she gained the most momentum.Ms Braverman, the Attorney General, fared the worst in the second round and was eliminated to leave five contenders.She came out in support of Ms Truss, describing the Foreign Secretary as the “best person...

ELECTIONS ・ 15 HOURS AGO