GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We have good news for registered voters in Mesa County. TABOR tax checks can be found in your mailbox this fall. TABOR, Taxpayer’s Bill Of Rights, happens every year in Colorado. The state limits the amount of revenue governments in Colorado can spend. Those taxes include sales, income and property to name a few. The total refund statewide will top $3.65 billion while here in Mesa County it topped $12.7 million.

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO