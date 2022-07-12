Celebrating National French Fry Day: July 13

Source: Thanasis / Getty

In celebration of National French Fry Day, PDQ is bringing back the Waffle Fry Shake and McDonald’s and Wendys are giving away free fires.

The Waffle Fry Shake features a hand-spun chocolate shake topped with savory waffle fries, whipped cream and a cherry.

McDonald’s and Wendy’s are giving away free fries this week.

McDonald’s will give away free orders of large fries with no purchase necessary through their app on Wednesday to celebrate the holiday.

Wendy’s also announced the beginning of Fry Week on Monday, during which the chain is offering free fries with specific purchases that will change each day.

Today (Tuesday), Wendy’s customers can get free medium fries with any salad purchase.

National French Fry Day is celebrated every year on July 13.

