Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

SPD is investigating a fatality motorcycle crash, which occurred shortly before 9 p.m., last evening (Wednesday, July 13). The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2005 Ford Escape was traveling east on Old Spanish Trail, and was attempting to turn left on to the Interstate 10 eastbound on-ramp. The driver of the Ford Escape, 22-year-old, Sheldon Baham (Covington, LA), failed to yield to a 2018 Kawasaki ZX-14 motorcycle, driven by Darion Causey, who was traveling west on Old Spanish Trail. The motorcycle struck the Ford Escape, causing Causey to be ejected. As a result, Causey sustained fatal injuries and passed away at the scene.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO