Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

RACELAND, La. (WGNO)— Louisiana State Police say a Raceland man was killed after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle on Wednesday. Detectives say 79-year-old Freddie Brooks was riding a bicycle on a sidewalk near LA Highway 308 when the bike veered onto the highway. An oncoming Chevy Tahoa crashed into the bicycle, ejecting Brooks on impact.
SPD is investigating a fatality motorcycle crash, which occurred shortly before 9 p.m., last evening (Wednesday, July 13). The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2005 Ford Escape was traveling east on Old Spanish Trail, and was attempting to turn left on to the Interstate 10 eastbound on-ramp. The driver of the Ford Escape, 22-year-old, Sheldon Baham (Covington, LA), failed to yield to a 2018 Kawasaki ZX-14 motorcycle, driven by Darion Causey, who was traveling west on Old Spanish Trail. The motorcycle struck the Ford Escape, causing Causey to be ejected. As a result, Causey sustained fatal injuries and passed away at the scene.
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating Brandon Fournier, 38, of Mary Beth Avenue in Bayou Blue. He was last seen around noon on July 2, 2022, walking north on LA Highway 316 from his street. Brandon Fournier is described as 6’0” tall,...
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Franklin Kendall Jarvis Verret, 26, of Houma. “A detective unit observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations and initiated a stop of that vehicle assisted by the uniformed patrol division,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities in Jefferson and Orleans Parish are investigating separate shootings that left two people dead overnight. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Penwood Drive in unincorporated Gretna. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies arriving at the scene found a man outside a home suffering at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, the JPSO said.
BATON ROUGE- Sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Louisiana State Police launched an internal investigation after one of their troopers was on a boat involved in a hit and run crash on July 2, 2022 in Assumption Parish. The trooper was a passenger on the boat that caused...
RACELAND, La. — Authorities in Lafourche Parish say a man is in custody after he was found in a Raceland motel with a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Virginia. Sheriff Craig Webre said 23-year-old Wilder Garcia was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on charges of...
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish deputies say an arrested suspect is dead after an apparent medical episode on Wednesday evening. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the incident started when a deputy was transporting the arrestee to the Jefferson Parish Correction Center and noticed the suspect to be in some kind of ‘medical distress.’
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person responsible for stealing tools from a local Houma residence. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Collins Street at approximately 9:30am on Monday, July 4, 2022, in response to a call from the resident. The victim reported they discovered close to $2,000 in various power tools and equipment missing from the carport area of their residence.
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. 7/13 UPDATE — On Wednesday morning, the Houma Police Department provided an update on the murder of 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry. According to Police Chief Dana Coleman, the child’s mother, Maya Jones, “was thoroughly interviewed, where numerous inconsistencies in her allegations were discovered.”
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old man Tuesday after he violated a protective order. Deputies responded to an incident at a residence near Bertrandville, La. on July 9th. An investigation revealed the caller had filed a protective order against 37-year-old Travis Lamont Shepard. The sheriff’s office said a firearm believed to be used during the conflict was recovered during the department’s search warrant.
CUT OFF, La. (WGNO)— Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Monday afternoon. LSP reports that just after 2, troopers were called to LA Highway 308 near East 37th Street for a single-vehicle accident. According to an early investigation, 50-year-old Robert Luent of Larose...
A Prairieville man was shot dead at a home and the Ascension Parish sheriff's office said Thursday that a suspect has been arrested. Tarrence Williams, 40, was found dead at a home on Cherry Creek Drive after deputies responded to a call late Wednesday, sheriff's department spokesman Donovan Jackson said. Investigators said Jerome Lilly, 37, fired a shot at Williams following some type of altercation.
One Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water, Another Arrested for DWI on the Water and Drug Charges. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on July 12, 2022, that on July 9, enforcement agents arrested two men in St. Mary Parish for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI).
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the Hammond Police Department announced the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened three months ago. According to the police, 25-year-old Tysheen Kelly, 21-year-old Dejon Warner, and 21-year-old Jamichael Edwards are in custody and booked on charges related to the shooting that happened at the corner of West Church Street and Pecan Street on April 4.
A Sorrento man has been arrested, accused of shooting up a car with multiple people inside it, killing a 21-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl in Donaldsonville last year, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. Devonte Leblanc, 21, was booked Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of...
