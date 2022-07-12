ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

By special.to
L'Observateur
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCut Off – On July 11, 2022, shortly after 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 37th Street. The crash...

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Elderly man riding bicycle fatally struck by car on Lafourche Parish highway

RACELAND, La. (WGNO)— Louisiana State Police say a Raceland man was killed after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle on Wednesday. Detectives say 79-year-old Freddie Brooks was riding a bicycle on a sidewalk near LA Highway 308 when the bike veered onto the highway. An oncoming Chevy Tahoa crashed into the bicycle, ejecting Brooks on impact.
RACELAND, LA
an17.com

Slidell Police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

SPD is investigating a fatality motorcycle crash, which occurred shortly before 9 p.m., last evening (Wednesday, July 13). The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2005 Ford Escape was traveling east on Old Spanish Trail, and was attempting to turn left on to the Interstate 10 eastbound on-ramp. The driver of the Ford Escape, 22-year-old, Sheldon Baham (Covington, LA), failed to yield to a 2018 Kawasaki ZX-14 motorcycle, driven by Darion Causey, who was traveling west on Old Spanish Trail. The motorcycle struck the Ford Escape, causing Causey to be ejected. As a result, Causey sustained fatal injuries and passed away at the scene.
COVINGTON, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO MISSING PERSON: Brandon Fournier

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating Brandon Fournier, 38, of Mary Beth Avenue in Bayou Blue. He was last seen around noon on July 2, 2022, walking north on LA Highway 316 from his street. Brandon Fournier is described as 6’0” tall,...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
City
Larose, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man arrested after deputies uncover marijuana during traffic stop

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Franklin Kendall Jarvis Verret, 26, of Houma. “A detective unit observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations and initiated a stop of that vehicle assisted by the uniformed patrol division,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
HOUMA, LA
WWL-TV

Two dead in overnight shootings in Orleans, Jefferson parishes

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities in Jefferson and Orleans Parish are investigating separate shootings that left two people dead overnight. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Penwood Drive in unincorporated Gretna. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies arriving at the scene found a man outside a home suffering at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, the JPSO said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Control#Kawasaki#Dot
WWL-TV

Missing Virginia girl found in Raceland motel; 23-year-old arrested

RACELAND, La. — Authorities in Lafourche Parish say a man is in custody after he was found in a Raceland motel with a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Virginia. Sheriff Craig Webre said 23-year-old Wilder Garcia was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on charges of...
RACELAND, LA
brproud.com

Sheriff’s office: Arrestee vomits suspected narcotics in back of patrol unit, dies later at hospital in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish deputies say an arrested suspect is dead after an apparent medical episode on Wednesday evening. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the incident started when a deputy was transporting the arrestee to the Jefferson Parish Correction Center and noticed the suspect to be in some kind of ‘medical distress.’
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

[VIDEO] TPSO Seeks Public Assistance in Collins Street Theft

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person responsible for stealing tools from a local Houma residence. ​Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Collins Street at approximately 9:30am on Monday, July 4, 2022, in response to a call from the resident. The victim reported they discovered close to $2,000 in various power tools and equipment missing from the carport area of their residence.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
CBS 42

Police: Body of Houma toddler dumped in trash can, mother seen on video with bag that body was found in

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. 7/13 UPDATE — On Wednesday morning, the Houma Police Department provided an update on the murder of 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry. According to Police Chief Dana Coleman, the child’s mother, Maya Jones, “was thoroughly interviewed, where numerous inconsistencies in her allegations were discovered.”
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

La. man arrested after violating protective order in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old man Tuesday after he violated a protective order. Deputies responded to an incident at a residence near Bertrandville, La. on July 9th. An investigation revealed the caller had filed a protective order against 37-year-old Travis Lamont Shepard. The sheriff’s office said a firearm believed to be used during the conflict was recovered during the department’s search warrant.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WGNO

Motorcyclist killed in Cut Off Monday afternoon, LSP says

CUT OFF, La. (WGNO)— Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Monday afternoon. LSP reports that just after 2, troopers were called to LA Highway 308 near East 37th Street for a single-vehicle accident. According to an early investigation, 50-year-old Robert Luent of Larose...
CUT OFF, LA
theadvocate.com

One fatally shot during fight in Prairieville; suspect arrested, deputies say

A Prairieville man was shot dead at a home and the Ascension Parish sheriff's office said Thursday that a suspect has been arrested. Tarrence Williams, 40, was found dead at a home on Cherry Creek Drive after deputies responded to a call late Wednesday, sheriff's department spokesman Donovan Jackson said. Investigators said Jerome Lilly, 37, fired a shot at Williams following some type of altercation.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WGNO

3 arrested, 2 wanted for drive-by shooting: Hammond PD

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the Hammond Police Department announced the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened three months ago. According to the police, 25-year-old Tysheen Kelly, 21-year-old Dejon Warner, and 21-year-old Jamichael Edwards are in custody and booked on charges related to the shooting that happened at the corner of West Church Street and Pecan Street on April 4.
HAMMOND, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy