ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Heathrow orders airlines to stop selling summer flight tickets

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rly3q_0gcpGMTk00
Financial News

Heathrow Airport has ordered airlines to stop selling tickets for summer flights as it imposes a cap on passenger numbers.

No more than 100,000 daily departing passengers are permitted from Tuesday until September 11, the west London airport announced.

Airlines planned to operate flights with a daily capacity averaging 104,000 seats over that period, according to Heathrow.

That figure was much higher before carriers such as British Airways cancelled thousands of flights due to disruption across the aviation sector.

Around 131,000 passengers departed on Heathrow’s busiest day on record, August 4 2019.

The cap will lead to more cancellations, but passengers will not be entitled to compensation from airlines as the cause will be classified as outside their control.

Some carriers may choose to operate flights with empty seats.

Soaring air fares will increase further as the number of available seats is further cut.

In recent months, many passengers have faced long queues and not had their luggage put on their flights.

Airlines were able to take advantage of a Government scheme which meant they had until July 8 to cancel summer flights without losing their future rights to valuable take-off and landing slots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HnaXX_0gcpGMTk00
John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow’s chief executive officer (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Some airlines took “significant action” but “others have not”, according to Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye.

In an open letter to passengers, he wrote: “Further action is needed now to ensure passengers have a safe and reliable journey.

“Our assessment is that the maximum number of daily departing passengers that airlines, airline ground handlers and the airport can collectively serve over the summer is no more than 100,000.

“The latest forecasts indicate that even despite the amnesty, daily departing seats over the summer will average 104,000 – giving a daily excess of 4,000 seats.

“On average only about 1,500 of these 4,000 daily seats have currently been sold to passengers, and so we are asking our airline partners to stop selling summer tickets to limit the impact on passengers.”

Mr Holland-Kaye admitted there are “some critical functions in the airport which are still significantly under-resourced”, such as ground handling.

A Virgin Atlantic spokeswoman said the company is “ready to deliver its full schedule this summer”.

She went on: “However, we support proactive measures being taken by Heathrow to reduce disruption, as long as action proposed does not disproportionately impact home carriers at the airport.

“Action should be based on thorough analysis showing the most effective measures to improve the situation and keep customers moving.

“We look forward to seeing Heathrow’s comprehensive plan for returning to normal operations as soon as possible.”

Guy Hobbs, acting editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, said: “Thousands of people will now be worrying about whether their flight or holiday plans are about to fall apart.

“Heathrow must work with airlines to quickly provide clarity on which flights are being cut, and airlines need to be upfront with those passengers affected about their right to be rebooked at the earliest opportunity, including on services from other airlines.”

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, the industry body representing UK-registered carriers, said: “UK airlines are working round the clock to deliver resilient summer schedules and Heathrow needs to play its full part in delivering for travellers.

“It is disappointing that Heathrow, which was forecasting lower passenger numbers and resources required during the recovery phase, has considered it necessary to take this action now to manage these shortcomings.

“The vast majority of flights from Heathrow are departing as planned this summer, and carriers will be in contact as early as possible with any customers affected by the cap.”

British Airways, the largest airline at Heathrow, was approached for a response.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Heathrow Airport#West London#Luggage#British Airways
BBC

Gatwick: Passenger with restricted mobility dies after leaving flight

A passenger with restricted mobility has died at Gatwick Airport after leaving an aircraft. Gatwick said staff were helping to disembark three passengers with restricted mobility at the time, including the man's partner. He decided to leave the EasyJet plane rather than wait for staff to return and fell while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS Boston

JetBlue's Boston-London service launch still on track as Heathrow asks airlines to stop selling summer tickets

BOSTON - JetBlue is still committed to starting daily flights between Boston and London in the coming weeks, despite the recent chaos for passengers at European airports. "We remain on track to launch daily service between Boston and London Gatwick on August 4th, and between Boston and London Heathrow on September 20th," a JetBlue spokesperson told WBZ-TV.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Heathrow orders last-minute cancellations affecting around 10,000 passengers

Heathrow Airport ordered the cancellation of dozens of flights at short notice on Monday, affecting around 10,000 passengers.Sixty-one flights were axed as the west London airport did not believe it could have handled the expected number of passengers.Airlines have been asked not to rebook affected travellers on to alternative flights departing on Monday.Baggage system failures at Terminal 3 over the weekend resulted in hundreds of bags not being put on to flights.A Heathrow spokeswoman said: “We are expecting higher passenger numbers in Terminals 3 and 5 today than the airport currently has capacity to serve, and so to maintain a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Heathrow travel chaos: Delta passengers forced to queue for check-in outside of airport

Passengers reported delays and “disorganisation” at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday (12 July) as the airport announced that it has told airlines to stop selling summer tickets to cope with the increased demand for holidays.This video was posted on Twitter by Kelsey Weber and shows a queue outside the airport.“Going on [three] hours and still not at a check-in counter... Even the Sky Priority line hasn’t moved. Complete disorganization and chaos. I expect better from Delta”, she said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TRAVEL
BBC

Heathrow Airport cuts flights and warns more could come

Heathrow Airport has apologised to passengers caught up in recent travel chaos but warned that more flights could be cancelled. The UK's largest airport asked airlines to remove 61 flights from Monday's schedules, as it seeks to cope with soaring demand and staff shortages. Heathrow's boss John Holland-Kaye said the...
WORLD
CBS News

Heathrow Airport limits passenger numbers in face of summer travel queues

Summer travel in Europe has been marred by chaos at airports as airlines have struggled with staffing shortages amid a surge of passengers eager to travel after pandemic lockdowns and carriers keen to start generating revenue again. Ramy Inocencio hears from a UK Travel Editor who helps explain the staffing shortages faced by airports no longer capable of dealing with travel demands.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Heathrow imposes cap on daily passenger numbers until September and tells airlines to stop selling flights

The boss of the UK’s biggest airport has asked airlines to stop selling flights for the rest of the summer peak.John Holland-Kaye, chief executive of London Heathrow, has imposed an unprecedented daily cap of 100,000 departing passengers until 11 September 2022.Even with British Airways grounding 30,000 flights this summer, Heathrow airport is so concerned about passenger numbers that it is setting out strict controls.In a open letter to passengers, Mr Holland-Kaye said: “At Heathrow, we have seen 40 years of passenger growth in just four months. Despite this, we managed to get the vast majority of passengers away smoothly on...
LIFESTYLE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy