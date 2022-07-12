ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

14 States Have Approved Stimulus Checks To Fight Inflation

 3 days ago
Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

As inflation rises, more and more states are offering stimulus checks to help residents deal with higher prices.

14 states have approved some form of stimulus package, ranging from direct stimulus checks to tax rebates.

However, North Carolina is not one of them. States receiving a payment include Colorado, Hawaii, California, Illinois, Georgia, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Maine and New Mexico.

But, some economists believe the multiple rounds of stimulus money sent out during the pandemic helped contibute to the current inflation spike.

Do you think stimulus money is the cause of inflation? Is it possible for the government to offer financial help without making inflation worse?

