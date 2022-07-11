210 Field Road Stowe, VT

This 4 Bedroom 5 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on July 13th 2022 with a list price $3,450,000. Nestled on a 6-acre private lot this home offers breathtaking views of Stowe Pinnacle and the Worcester Mountain Range. Surrounded by nature in the desirable Owl’s Head neighborhood you’ll feel right at home at this luxury craftsman custom built home by Gristmill Builders. With exposed wood beams, high-end appliances, butler’s pantry, soapstone counters, and new farm style sink, the open concept kitchen is an entertainer’s dream. Make your way into the great room on the birch wood floors, as the large fieldstone fireplace becomes the focal point. Just off the living room you’ll find a spacious home office easily closed off with stunning reclaimed wood pocket doors. Upstairs you’ll find all 4 spacious bedrooms and laundry. With its vaulted ceilings and oversized windows, wake up to views of Pinnacle from the primary ensuite, with ample storage in his and hers closets. In the lower level is a media and recreation room with a temperature-controlled wine cellar. Walk out to a beautiful stonework patio surrounded by stone walls and exquisite landscaping. The impeccable attention to detail, beautiful accents, and high-end touches flow throughout this sophisticated home. A heated 2 car garage, has additional extra storage for workshop, wood storage, and toys.Enter the large mudroom with laundry, perfect for the Vermont outdoor enthusiast lifestyle.The big mountain views create the perfect country setting but only minutes from Stowe Village, hiking, covered bridges and more.

STOWE, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO