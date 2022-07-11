ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stowe, VT

210 Field Road Stowe, VT

By Vermont Realtor
pallspera.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis 4 Bedroom 4 bathroom Condo is new to the market. It was listed on July 11th 2022 with a list price $1,095,000. Enjoy lovely, panoramic views of Mount Mansfield, Spruce Peak and Stonybrook Pasture from this 2,817 Sq. Ft. Fully renovated and professionally decorated townhome. This private 4-bedroom end unit...

www.pallspera.com

Comments / 0

Related
pallspera.com

305 Owls Head Lane Stowe, VT

This 4 Bedroom 5 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on July 13th 2022 with a list price $3,450,000. Nestled on a 6-acre private lot this home offers breathtaking views of Stowe Pinnacle and the Worcester Mountain Range. Surrounded by nature in the desirable Owl’s Head neighborhood you’ll feel right at home at this luxury craftsman custom built home by Gristmill Builders. With exposed wood beams, high-end appliances, butler’s pantry, soapstone counters, and new farm style sink, the open concept kitchen is an entertainer’s dream. Make your way into the great room on the birch wood floors, as the large fieldstone fireplace becomes the focal point. Just off the living room you’ll find a spacious home office easily closed off with stunning reclaimed wood pocket doors. Upstairs you’ll find all 4 spacious bedrooms and laundry. With its vaulted ceilings and oversized windows, wake up to views of Pinnacle from the primary ensuite, with ample storage in his and hers closets. In the lower level is a media and recreation room with a temperature-controlled wine cellar. Walk out to a beautiful stonework patio surrounded by stone walls and exquisite landscaping. The impeccable attention to detail, beautiful accents, and high-end touches flow throughout this sophisticated home. A heated 2 car garage, has additional extra storage for workshop, wood storage, and toys.Enter the large mudroom with laundry, perfect for the Vermont outdoor enthusiast lifestyle.The big mountain views create the perfect country setting but only minutes from Stowe Village, hiking, covered bridges and more.
STOWE, VT
sevendaysvt

Four New Vermont Food Trucks and Trailers Fuel Summer Fun

For chefs, food trucks and trailers offer a lower-cost way to put up a shingle and test out menu concepts. For customers, the fresh batch of mobile kitchens that sprouts every year delivers new, delicious ways to support local culinary entrepreneurs. The quartet below includes cooks of all ages with...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Woodstock Steeplejack Daniel Quinn Welcomes Weary Hikers

The big red barn on Route 12 in Woodstock has been used for at least three purposes since it was built in 1865: hayloft, woodshop and crash pad for thousands. The third use started about 30 years ago, when Daniel Quinn, the barn's owner, opened its doors to hikers on the Appalachian Trail. The 2,193-mile path runs from Georgia to Maine and passes Quinn's property.
WOODSTOCK, VT
VTDigger

Officials try again to address Vergennes’ intractable truck problem

On a given day, as many as 800 trucks — most of which are large tractor trailers hauling cargo between Vermont and New York state — pass through downtown Vergennes. The impact of this outsize truck traffic has long been a source of contention in the city of 2,600. State officials and planners are undertaking another study — the fourth since 1995 — in an effort to address the problem. And they say they’re confident this time the project will lead to a solution.
VERGENNES, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermont State
Vermont Real Estate
City
Stowe, VT
Local
Vermont Business
Stowe, VT
Business
webcenterfairbanks.com

Couple with service dog turned away at Vermont restaurant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont restaurant owner has apologized after refusing to seat a couple because the wife brought her service dog. Emma Rose McCadden and her husband went to A Single Pebble to celebrate their anniversary on Saturday, but the Burlington restaurant refused to seat them because of McCadden’s service dog.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Antiques Roadshow visits Vermont

Shelburne, VT — Antiques Roadshow, a PBS TV show made it’s first ever visit to Vermont on Tuesday at the Shelburne Museum for an all-day appraisal event as part of the series’ 27th production tour. Around 3,000 visitors were expected and the line went all the way down Shelburne Road.
SHELBURNE, VT
mynbc5.com

3-year-old Vermonter drowned in pool but survived

NEWPORT, Vt. — Three-year-old Aweyn West is lucky to be alive. On July 5, the toddler was spending the day at his grandfather’s house in Newport, Vermont when his family says he wandered into an above-ground swimming pool and went underwater. “He was under for about seven minutes,”...
NEWPORT, VT
VTDigger

Train hits Ford truck at 40 mph; unbelted driver emerges unscathed

A train traveling 40 mph slammed into a truck at a crossing in South Royalton Wednesday morning, but the truck driver avoided injury. Larry Severance, 63, of Royalton stopped his truck at the edge of the tracks and looked both ways, according to a Vermont State Police press release. However, he did not see the oncoming train until he was on the tracks. He threw his Ford F550 truck into reverse, trying to back off the tracks, but couldn’t do so in time.
ROYALTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pools#Jack And Jill#Housing List#Spruce Peak#Stonybrook Pasture#Stowe Rec Path
The Valley Reporter

Best swimming holes in the Mad River Valley

One of the iconic aspects of the Mad River Valley is the eponymous Mad River. There are lots of swim holes along the river to jump in and cool off. Here are a few of the most popular swimming spots in The Valley:. LAUREAU SWIM HOLE, WAITSFIELD. Park in the...
WAITSFIELD, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WCAX

Plattsburgh footbridge renamed in honor of beloved phys ed teacher

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Webb Island Footbridge in Plattsburgh now has a new name. It will now be called the “Thelma Douglas Memorial Footbridge.”. The bridge is part of the Saranac River Trail and connects south Plattsburgh to Plattsburgh High School. Douglas, known as “Miss D,” was well-known...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New Details on New York to Vermont Train Released

A welcome announcement from Amtrak last month told New Yorkers that they would be now connected with the beautiful town of Burlington, Vermont on a new route of the Ethan Allen Express Line. The route that used to stop at Albany will now extend all the way down to New York City.
newportdispatch.com

Man drowns in Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO — Authorities are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain, near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero yesterday. The victim was identified as Carl “Ernie” Harris, 65, of Claremont, New Hampshire pulled unresponsive from the water by two friends at around 12:20 p.m.
NORTH HERO, VT
getnews.info

Mahoney Chiropractic Group Expands to a New Office Location, Welcomes Dr. Kenzie Mahoney to its List of Chiropractic Doctors

The new office location at Williston, VT and the introduction of Dr. Kenzie Mahoney to the team of chiropractors is in line with Mahoney Chiropractic Group’s commitment to providing top-notch chiropractic services in Vermont. Founded in 1986, Mahoney Chiropractic Group has consistently offered Americans in Vermont exceptional chiropractic services....
WILLISTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Truck hit by train in Royalton

ROYALTON — Authorities responded to a crash involving a train in Royalton this morning. The crash took place on Perley Farm Road at around 8:30 a.m. Police say Larry Severance, 63, of Royalton, had come to a stop in front of the tracks before he began moving forward. When...
ROYALTON, VT
compassvermont.com

Claremont, New Hampshire Man Drowns Near Shore Acres in North Hero

The Vermont State Police is investigating an apparent drowning that occurred around noon Monday, July 11, 2022, in Lake Champlain near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero. VSP was notified at 12:21 p.m. that a man, later identified as Carl “Ernie” Harris, 65, of Claremont, New Hampshire,...
NORTH HERO, VT
WCAX

Vermont police investigating drowning in North Hero

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain. Police say it happened around noon on Monday near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero. Police say Carl “Ernie” Harris, 65, of Claremont, New Hampshire, was swimming with friends while trying...
NORTH HERO, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy