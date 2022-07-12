Adopt-A-Pet: Terry

It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring a look back at some of our favorite performances by the House Band!. The band has just returned from a weeklong summer tour up the east coast, so instead of a live performance, we’re replaying some highlights from Studio Sessions past. But School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph still joined Aaron in the studio, along with SOR music director Justin Ellis. They recapped the highlights of the tour, Justin shared his story about how he came to teach at School of Rock, and David looked ahead at upcoming shows, camps, and classes that School of Rock is offering through the rest of the summer and fall.

