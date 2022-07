Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 looks stunning. With its new M1 chip, upgraded front-facing camera, and 5G, it’s a fantastic choice for work or play. As you enjoy exploring your new gadget, it’s the perfect time to shop for a protective case to keep that 10.9-inch display safe from impact, scratches, and scuffs. And if you’re planning on using your iPad for work and productivity, chances are you’re after a keyboard case. With so many cases with detachable keyboards out there to choose from, finding a reliable one can prove tricky. Not to worry! We’ve rounded up some of the best iPad Air 5 keyboard cases around right now, and we’ll add to this list as we find more excellent choices.

ELECTRONICS ・ 28 DAYS AGO