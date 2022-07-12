ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Join the Austin Parks Foundation "In the Park" for family fun this summer!

Cover picture for the articleOur beloved Austin Parks Foundation celebrates their 30th anniversary with the return of the "In...

CBS Austin

Stars shine big and bright at the Deep in the Heart Film Festival

The Deep in the Heart Film Festival brings the magic of movies to Waco. Co-Founder Samuel Thomas talks to us about this year's world and Texas premieres, their grant program, educational sessions and how this event encourages independent movie productions. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
WACO, TX
Austin Chronicle

Qmmunity: Cruel, Cruel Midsummer

Now is the midsummer of our discontent – the dead center of a heat wave, a resurgence of conservative crappery, and a general sense of malaise. Is there a winter to this bummer summer? Only if we come together to support and organize around each other in ways that further our goals. While we collectively work toward a better tomorrow, let's enjoy some of the special treats we've missed the last two years over.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'Family is everything' | This teen boy wants to be adopted

LEANDER, Texas — Before they enter the foster care system, some children spend several years with their biological families while others have just a few moments. No matter how long or short that time is, feeling alone can be a traumatic experience for children. Matthew is 13 and said...
LEANDER, TX
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Cedar Park, TX USA

I was out walking my dog, Ranger when I found the heart. I was alone at first, but then my mom surprised me by catching up to me once I was at the park. I had planned to walk a shorter route because it was so hot, (Good old 95 degree Taxes weather!) but because my mom is insane she turned me onto our park’s trail. I wouldn’t have found the heart of it hadn’t been for my mom’s unexpected detour! At the trail head she stopped, noticing something hanging on a tree that I had missed. I saw it from the side at first, and the most noticeable thing to me was it’s coloring. It reminded me of a blue jay. She kept walking, but I went over for a closer look. When I realized it was a heart I immediately thought is was adorable, so I carried it for the whole rest of the walk, and all the way home. I love how squishy and soft it is, and I find it very comforting. I love what everyone here is doing!!! I’m so glad I found my quilted heart!
CEDAR PARK, TX
CBS Austin

Pet owners reflect on potential toxic algae exposure at Barking Springs

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin announces a dog has died after swimming at 'Barking Springs' over the weekend. The cause remains unknown, but officials say exposure to toxic algae is a possibility. The Watershed Protection Department confirms they’ve received only one report from the area over the...
AUSTIN, TX
Architectural Digest

This 768-Square-Foot Austin Bungalow Got a Cool and Classic Refresh

Charlie Rice is the sort of person you’d want for a neighbor. Not only because his bungalow is always brimming with joyful gatherings, freshly cut flowers, and the occasional swing band on the front porch, but also because—if you’re lucky—you might even clinch an invite to one of his famous five-course dinner parties. “A true-blue Renaissance man, he is a consummate host, entertainer, and bon vivant with impeccable personal style... Having a place to celebrate community and host dear friends was paramount to him,” says Avery Cox, founder and principal designer of her eponymous Austin-based interior design firm, who was tapped by Charlie to help give his newly acquired (and quickly falling apart) 1930s build a modern update.
AUSTIN, TX
KDAF

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest tickets on sale: Here’s what you need to know

DALLAS (KDAF) — What if we told you tickets for Texas Monthly’s BBQ Fest were up for purchase for 2022’s fest in the city of Lockhart? Are you pumped?. Texas Monthly says, “On November 5-6, the historical downtown and Lockhart City Park will create the backdrop for an expanded weekend festival, designed to celebrate many aspects of Texas barbecue.”
LOCKHART, TX
KVUE

Dog dies after swimming at 'Barking Springs'

AUSTIN, Texas — A dog died on Sunday after swimming in an area of Barton Creek located right beside Barton Springs Pool. The death came within an hour of swimming in the section known as "Barking Springs." While the dog's cause of death is currently unknown, toxic algae could be to blame.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Review: ...And You Will know Us by the Trail of Dead

Quadraphonic sound ... that Seventies audio format that was basically the forerunner of surround sound, requiring special four-channel systems for full, accurate reproduction?! The differences in the types of encoding/decoding systems available, especially with vinyl records, spelled failure for it. But in quad's infancy, its grandiosity made it absolutely appealing to prog outfits – Pink Floyd even used a quad concert PA as early as 1967.
AUSTIN, TX

