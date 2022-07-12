ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPD, local organizations to host Back to School Bash

By Dajhea Jones
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is partnering with the Savannah Impact Program and the Department of Juvenile Justice to co-host a Back to School Bash at Daffin Park this Friday.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. Organizers say it is to help parents get all the supplies they need to start the new school year.

Through coordination with local vendors and donors, free school supplies, school uniforms and backpacks will be handed out while supplies last.

While at the Back to School Bash, parents and children can visit with police and Savannah firefighters to learn more about safety and department programs like the SPD Police Athletics/Activities League (PAL).

