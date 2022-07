CLEVELAND -- Why don’t we see goiters in Northeast Ohio anymore? Goiters were prevalent in the Midwest for most of American history. A goiter is a visible swelling of her thyroid. When I was growing up on the West Side of Cleveland, the mother of some school friends had a lump on her throat the size of an orange. But goiters have all but disappeared in the United States. Why?

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO