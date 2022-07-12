ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil’s Largest Payments App To Enable 65 Million Users To Buy Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
 3 days ago

Brazil’s largest digital payments app, PicPay, is set to enable its over 65 million users to purchase bitcoin on its platform. It is unclear if users will be able to withdraw their bitcoin. PicPay seeks to enable the use of bitcoin as payment, not just an investment. Brazilian...

Is The Bitcoin Price Bottom In? Here’s What Hash Ribbons Tell Us

The question of whether the bitcoin price bottom is behind us is on the minds of many investors who are poised with the challenge: buy the dip or wait for a bigger one?. Financial predictions are seldom accurate, and that reality echoes in the bitcoin market as well. But since BTC trading typically follows four-year cycles of bull and bear markets, as the peer-to-peer currency navigates its way through its adoption cycle, many still try to time bitcoin tops and bottoms when making allocation decisions.
Beyond The kWh: Factors That Bitcoin Miners Need To Consider

A Decision-Making Framework For Bitcoin Miners — What Various Whatsminer Models Tell Us. The bitcoin mining space is rife with anecdotes, best practices and old wive’s tales about ideal operating conditions for ASIC computers. Beyond this, the market is only beginning to discuss environmental factors, contracting and alternative cooling mechanisms. For example, newer market entrants like MicroBT Whatsminers and their various M30S ASIC models are often seen as excellent hardware, but are comparatively under-studied relative to market competitors. In this paper we review empirical data generated via API query across multiple models of Whatsminer M30S to begin answering the broader ASIC question, “How do I make intelligent decisions around self-mining and/or hosting my machines?”
What Coinbase’s Partnership With ICE Says About Bitcoin Surveillance

This is an opinion editorial by Justin Ehrenhofer, the vice president of operations and multi-coin Cake Wallet, a Bitcoin privacy educator and a moderator of the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit. Coinbase recently came under fire after a Freedom Of Information Act request from Tech Inquiry revealed details of its contract to provide...
How A Bitcoin Standard Fixes Healthcare

This is an opinion editorial by RootCause MD, a practicing doctor who ​​favors a holistic, full-stack approach to fixing health. RootCause MD has no affiliation whatsoever to the Oklahoma Surgery Center. The Problem. The U.S. healthcare system is a dumpster fire. Per capita, the U.S. spends the most...
RoboSats: Exchanging Bitcoin Easily, Privately And KYC-Free

This is an opinion editorial by Okada, mechanical engineer and contributor to Bitcoin Magazine. Generate a robot avatar today and exchange Bitcoin over the Lightning Network (LN) with simple and KYC-free RoboSats. When using RoboSats — short for Robotic Satoshis — no trade-offs are necessary between convenience, security and absolute privacy.
Bitcoin Is Money Made Simple, AKA Monetary Decomplexification

This is an opinion editorial by Dan, cohost of the Blue Collar Bitcoin Podcast. A Preliminary Note To The Reader: This was originally written as one essay that has since been divided into three parts. Each section covers distinctive concepts, but the overarching thesis relies on the three sections in totality. Part 1 worked to highlight why the current fiat system produces economic imbalance; Part 2 and Part 3 work to demonstrate how Bitcoin may serve as a solution.
What’s Next For Bold Bitcoin-Buyer MicroStrategy?

MicroStrategy (MSTR) currently sits on a huge loss on their bitcoin purchases. Based on a current bitcoin price of $20,300, their 129,699 aggregate bitcoin holdings are worth $2.6 billion, down from a total purchase cost of roughly $4 billion (average cost $30,700). Hence they are sitting on unrealized losses of ~$1.4 billion on their purchases.
Ignore The Unproductive Central Planners And Use Bitcoin

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1337: “Ignore the unproductive central planners.” Sign up for the newsletter here. The unproductive class is doing its best to ruin the global economy. This class is made up of politicians, bureaucrats and central bankers that have been enabled by a global administrative state expanding at an ever-increasing pace since the end of World War II. Those individuals who make up the unproductive class do not produce anything of value for the world despite what they would like you to think, which is that they are an essential part of order in the world. In fact, the unproductive class should probably be more aptly described as the counterproductive class as everything they do seems to create friction for those who actually bring valuable productive skills and expertise to the world.
Sustainable Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Purchases Over 1,000 Mining Rigs

CleanSpark has purchased over 1,061 Whatminers adding 93 PH/s to its mining capacity. Last month the company purchased an additional 1,800 Antminer S19 XP units. Over the past six months’ CleanSpark has increased its mining capacity by 47% and BTC production by 50%. Sustainable bitcoin mining company CleanSpark Incorporated...
Gold’s Fungibility Faces Diplomatic Scrutiny While Bitcoin Stands As A Safe Haven

At the 48th annual Group of Seven (G7) summit, held June 26 - June 28, 2022, in the Bavarian Alps of Germany at the stunning Schloss Elmau, President Joe Biden stated that the United States and three other G7 members will seek to ban importing newly refined or mined Russian gold. The ban follows a string of sanctions that have sought to economically damage Russia in retaliation against their 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Of note:
