Brazil’s Largest Payments App To Enable 65 Million Users To Buy Bitcoin

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1337: “Ignore the unproductive central planners.” Sign up for the newsletter here. The unproductive class is doing its best to ruin the global economy. This class is made up of politicians, bureaucrats and central bankers that have been enabled by a global administrative state expanding at an ever-increasing pace since the end of World War II. Those individuals who make up the unproductive class do not produce anything of value for the world despite what they would like you to think, which is that they are an essential part of order in the world. In fact, the unproductive class should probably be more aptly described as the counterproductive class as everything they do seems to create friction for those who actually bring valuable productive skills and expertise to the world.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO