Brazil’s Largest Payments App To Enable 65 Million Users To Buy Bitcoin

A Decision-Making Framework For Bitcoin Miners — What Various Whatsminer Models Tell Us. The bitcoin mining space is rife with anecdotes, best practices and old wive’s tales about ideal operating conditions for ASIC computers. Beyond this, the market is only beginning to discuss environmental factors, contracting and alternative cooling mechanisms. For example, newer market entrants like MicroBT Whatsminers and their various M30S ASIC models are often seen as excellent hardware, but are comparatively under-studied relative to market competitors. In this paper we review empirical data generated via API query across multiple models of Whatsminer M30S to begin answering the broader ASIC question, “How do I make intelligent decisions around self-mining and/or hosting my machines?”
