Bowie Baysox pitching dominated the visiting RubberDucks Thursday in a doubleheader sweep in Maryland. In the first game, Baysox second baseman Connor Norby spoiled a fine pitching effort by Tanner Bibee. Bibee (0-1) allowed four hits in his six-inning, complete game. Two of the hits were solo homers by Norby. Bibee walked one and struck out six. The Ducks were held to a single hit by Julian Escobedo in the third inning.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO