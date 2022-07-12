ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Obituary Notices – July 12, 2022

The Suburban Times
 2 days ago

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Glen H Foster.

The Suburban Times

Welcome to TPD

City of Tacoma social media post. On July 14, Chief Moore and Deputy Chief Junger congratulated Officers Grace Lawrence, Skylar Macadangdang and Nicole Freeland as their class 837 graduated the Basic Law Enforcement Academy. Welcome to TPD officers!
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Volunteers (20yrs and over) Needed for SummerFEST

City of Lakewood announcement. Be part of an annual tradition in Lakewood. Volunteers will assist with vendor set up 6:30am-11am, July 23, at Fort Steilacoom Park. Training will be provided by July 20 or earlier. Interested? Email: smartinez@cityoflakewood.us and include in the subject line: SummerFEST Volunteer. Include name and cell...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Successful 5 July Work Party in Steilacoom

Submitted by Nancy Henderson. Thank you Dan Szekely, Mike and Carson Johnson, Judy Bittenbender, Maria Sullivan, Steve Pierce, Pete Franklin, Theda Braddock, Alicia Curtis, Ann Genn, Breck Lebeque, Christoper, Katelynn and Michelle Pihlman, Jeremy Brady, Carol Hibbard, Keith and Judy Snyder, Roger Neal, Tina Johnstone, and Barry Masterson for your very appreciated volunteerism at Pioneer Park and beyond to the entire Steilacoom downtown area on 5 July. Many of you continued to volunteer later that morning at Sunnyside Beach Park.
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

Kim & Calvin

Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity announcement. Kim and Calvin love the central Tacoma home they’ve lived in for 23 years, but after Kim had a stroke and the couple were living on a single income, they struggled to afford the maintenance and repairs it needed. Kim contacted Tacoma Habitat’s Aging in Place (AIP) program after their furnace went out in February. They were heating their home with space heaters and their back deck was rotting and in desperate need of repair. Habitat’s AIP team replaced Kim and Calvin’s old furnace with a new high-efficiency gas furnace and removed the rotting surface of their deck, reinforced the framing, and installed new Trex composite on the deck surface and stairs.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Banners returning to Meridian in Puyallup this month

City of Puyallup social media post. Turning south onto Meridian from River Road, you may have noticed something missing for the past few years. Residents probably remember banners being displayed across Meridian. The City is installing the new banner system, slated for July. Learn more here mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

PSE Cable Work on Forest Green Blvd July-August, 2022

City of Puyallup announcement. Puget Sound Energy will be replacing and restoring their electric cable lines along Forest Green Blvd starting July 12, 2022. From 7 am to 5 pm on weekdays, contractors will close sidewalk and road sections to perform work. Please see the below map, which highlights the areas that will be impacted. The cable remediation project includes trenching and stubbing into streets and sidewalks as well as grind and overlay of sections on Forest Green Blvd. Work is expected to continue for six weeks, and will include new sidewalk panels and street overlays once completed.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Teddy Bear’s Picnic at Curran Orchard July 17

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest. The 7th Annual University Place Teddy Bear’s Picnic will be held at the Curran Orchard on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 1-4PM. “For every bear that ever there was, will gather there for certain because, that is the day the teddy bears’ have their picnic.”
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma Needs You

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Summer is officially here and we’re excited for the return of Mosaic to Wright Park on July 23 and 24 (formerly EthnicFest). We are inviting you to participate in a special and unique way. Join us as a volunteer! Volunteers are an integral part of our events, acting as public ambassadors with the community.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

James Lee joins MultiCare as new executive vice president and CFO

TACOMA, Wash. — James Lee has joined MultiCare Health System as executive vice president of population-based care and chief financial officer. Bringing 30 years of experience in health care, Lee will lead MultiCare’s population-based care strategy and oversee financial performance. For 17 years, Lee served as executive vice...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Signs in University Place

City of University Place announcement. Fabric banners, feather signs attached to posts, sandwich boards or other advertising displays constructed of cloth, cardboard, wallboard or other similar materials are considered temporary signs and where allowed require a temporary sign permit from the City of University Place. A permit enables the businesses...
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Thank you 7-Eleven

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. Thank you to 7-Eleven for your $12,000 donation to our Cadet Program. This money will be used to purchase new training equipment for the cadets. They also gave us coupons for FREE Slurpees and we quickly got to work handing them out to some wonderful kiddos.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Overnight construction work detours all lanes of southbound I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Late night and early morning drivers who use southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma will need to plan additional time. On Friday night, July 15, all southbound I-5 traffic will detour off the interstate as crews install a large sign bridge. Two on-ramps to southbound I-5 will also close during the work.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Kinky Boots – A Great Fit for Tacoma Musical Theatre

When the 2005 British comedy-drama film Kinky Boots came out Peg and I saw it at the Grand Cinema in downtown Tacoma. We both enjoyed the movie. When we joined BroadwayHD on cable, we watched and re-watched our favorite productions many times: She Loves Me and Kinky Boots. She Loves Me has been a musical for ages, but when Kinky Boots hit Broadway in 2013 it simply soared. I watched and re-watched the production numerous times. I love this 2017 review of the live production: Uplifting, sad, funny, full of energy, poignant, and totally entertaining. The acting, choreography, and singing are all fabulous. This is a “must-see”!
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce College launches nationwide search for next chancellor

Pierce College announcement. Pierce College Chancellor Michele L. Johnson, Ph.D., will be retiring at the end of 2022 after a distinguished 45-year career of teaching and leadership, including 17 years as chancellor/CEO of Pierce College District. The Pierce College District seeks an inclusive, visionary leader and strategic thinker to lead...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce College launches Bachelor of Applied Science in Construction Management this fall

Pierce College announcement. Pierce College is proud to announce the launch of its sixth bachelor of applied science degree this fall. The Bachelor of Applied Science in Construction Management (BAS-CM) degree has been developed in collaboration with the local construction industry, and builds on our associate degree in construction management. The program is completely online, allowing students flexibility to complete their degree while working and managing family obligations.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Silent Sky, a Dream Come True, at Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Little Theatre’s production of Silent Sky was postponed earlier in the season due to COVID disruptions of play schedules. Peg and I were disappointed. When the play was reinstated later in the season we were back on the happy track. After seeing the show, we are now on the thrilling track. The play is written by Lauren Gunderson and directed for TLT by pug Bujeaud. It was worth the wait, although it has only a short run. Don’t wait, order your tickets now. The last show is scheduled for Sunday, July 24th (2:00 PM).
TACOMA, WA

