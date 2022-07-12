Obituary Notices – July 12, 2022

Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity announcement. Kim and Calvin love the central Tacoma home they’ve lived in for 23 years, but after Kim had a stroke and the couple were living on a single income, they struggled to afford the maintenance and repairs it needed. Kim contacted Tacoma Habitat’s Aging in Place (AIP) program after their furnace went out in February. They were heating their home with space heaters and their back deck was rotting and in desperate need of repair. Habitat’s AIP team replaced Kim and Calvin’s old furnace with a new high-efficiency gas furnace and removed the rotting surface of their deck, reinforced the framing, and installed new Trex composite on the deck surface and stairs.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO