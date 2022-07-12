Obituary Notices – July 12, 2022

Submitted by Nancy Henderson. Thank you Dan Szekely, Mike and Carson Johnson, Judy Bittenbender, Maria Sullivan, Steve Pierce, Pete Franklin, Theda Braddock, Alicia Curtis, Ann Genn, Breck Lebeque, Christoper, Katelynn and Michelle Pihlman, Jeremy Brady, Carol Hibbard, Keith and Judy Snyder, Roger Neal, Tina Johnstone, and Barry Masterson for your very appreciated volunteerism at Pioneer Park and beyond to the entire Steilacoom downtown area on 5 July. Many of you continued to volunteer later that morning at Sunnyside Beach Park.
