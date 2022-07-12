Volunteer Drivers Needed!

The Southport Memorial Library is hosting a food drive to benefit the Boothbay Region Food Pantry. Food can be dropped off during the library’s open hours which are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday 9-4 and Tuesday and Thursday evenings 6-8. There is a box inside the library for donations. The food pantry currently has very high demand, and every little bit helps!
An exquisite multicolored blue handmade quilt is among the items to be offered at the silent auction at St. Giles Episcopal Church annual fair on Saturday, July 30. The fair goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 100 percent cotton, queen-size quilt (80” by 97”) was made by a...
Ahoy, kids! It’s time to go on adventure. But this is no ordinary tropical escape. More precious than gold, more lasting than diamonds, it is the greatest treasure of all – God’s love!. At Son Treasure Island, treasure seekers will play island games, create colorful crafts and...
Like most hospitals across the country, patients seeking care at the Emergency Department on the Miles campus in Damariscotta are experiencing unusually high wait times due to a rising number of patients. Many of those who arrive do not need emergent care, however, and they could have their needs met...
Rainer Eich and the Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers will be hosting a workshop on queen grafting on Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m., at 1252 Middle Road in Dresden. Rainer will open a mating nuc and demonstrate how to safely cage the queen, how to graft eggs into queen cups, and will give members an opportunity to try their hand at grafting. Please bring your bee protection and a chair. Email KLCB club president Maisie Sturtevant with any questions: maisiebeeklcb@gmail.com.
Over the past decade, Maine’s oyster industry has experienced immense growth. 2021 was the state’s largest and most valuable harvest in history, according to Maine Department of Marine Resources. In 2011, Maine oysters were worth $1.3 million at the docks. Now that figure has risen to $10 million. And the Damariscotta River is playing a big role in Maine oysters’ popularity worldwide.
Chats with Champions is proud to present Ed Rice on Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. in the Porter Meeting Hall of Skidompha Library. Rice is the author of “Baseball's First Indian: The Story of Penobscot Legend Louis Sockalexis.”. Born in 1871 on Maine's Penobscot Indian reservation and nephew...
We welcomed running our news contributor Phil Di Vece’s commentary this week on White’s Island and access to the island, since Di Vece, a longtime local and an author of books on Wiscasset, knows a lot on this topic and offers his practical perspective. Plus, as we have...
Join author Linda Buckmaster for a writing workshop on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson entitled “Where Are We? Where Have We Been?”. Writing about a special place involves working with the elements that make it unique while also honoring the things it has in common with other places and times. This may include layers of history, the natural world, culture, and personal story to bring one to the present. Writers might be advocates, critics, or lovers of a place. It might be a place from the past, the future, or this moment.
This year’s annual Fort Popham Concert featuring the Bath Municipal Band under the direction of Kathy Downing will be on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. This outdoor concert is a great time to gather the whole family, bring your own seating and snacks, and share in the joy of music as experienced in this historic setting. Donations are appreciated for this event.
Elmer (Bud) Potter, 89, passed away on July 11, 2022. He was born on Nov. 19, 1932, in Newcastle, Maine. He lived almost his entire life in Edgecomb, Maine, while moving to Jacksonville Beach, Florida, in December of 2021 to be close to family who reside there. Bud grew up...
When recently retired orthopedic surgeon Ed White recruited Sean Moran, MD to join him at Miles Memorial Hospital, Moran had a few critical questions. “It was important to talk about our philosophy of the practice,” Moran said in recent interview. “And there also had to be a hockey team and a league that I could play in.”
June 1: 4:38 p.m,, Old County Road, medical. Assisted loading patient into CLC ambulance for transport to hospital. June 3: 7:46 a.m., Route 27, medical. Turned over care to CLC when they arrived. June 5: 2:42 p.m., Eddy Road at Shore Road, wire down across road. Turned out to be...
The Waldo Theatre on Main Street in Waldoboro was the scene of a reunion, unlike most others on Sunday, July 10. “Broadway at the Waldo,” a gala fundraiser to benefit the theatre, welcomed 20 performers who have graced the stage in the historic theater over the last 40 or so years,
Cod Cove Inn has a new owner. On July 1, Scott Larson of Southport was part of a group that became the Route 27 inn’s new owner. For nine years, Ted and Jill Hugger owned the Edgecomb inn with 28 rooms, an outdoor heated pool, and a flower garden with a gazebo. But that all changed when a commercial property broker told the Huggers a potential buyer was interested. Ted Hugger thought selling the inn was probably five to six years from now, but the offer was too good to refuse. “If the money is right then the time is probably right,” he said.
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
The $62,500 question facing Edgecomb officials is whether to join Gov. Janet Mills’ Community Resilience Partnership. The governor’s office of Policy, Innovation and the Future is charged with managing the program as part of Maine Climate Council’s action plan for reducing carbon emissions. On July 11, Shri Verrill of Sunrise Ecologic in Boothbay Harbor explained how Edgecomb would benefit from the program.
Boothbay Region High School alumna Reagan Cola is keeping busy at home with two remote internships this summer. Now a junior at Lasell College in Newton, Massachusetts, Cola is looking toward her future after a fun, rewarding time studying in the school’s fashion marketing program and working on minors in law and entrepreneurship.
Boothbay Harbor’s revaluation is in its last phase, selectmen learned July 11. Town Manager Julia Latter and Tax Assessor Robert Duplisea presented the new figures and early numbers suggest the town’s mil rate will decrease from around 12 to 8.5. “It's a drastic decrease in the mil rate...
Comments / 0