Volunteer Drivers Needed!

Join author Linda Buckmaster for a writing workshop on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson entitled “Where Are We? Where Have We Been?”. Writing about a special place involves working with the elements that make it unique while also honoring the things it has in common with other places and times. This may include layers of history, the natural world, culture, and personal story to bring one to the present. Writers might be advocates, critics, or lovers of a place. It might be a place from the past, the future, or this moment.

JEFFERSON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO