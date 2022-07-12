Bruce Springsteen announces Minnesota concert date

Bruce Springsteen has unveiled 2023 U.S. tour dates with the E Street Band. The trek kicks off Feb. 1 in Tampa before making its way through such major cities as Houston, Cleveland and New York City. Following an April 14 performance in Newark, N.J., the Boss will head overseas for a run of previously announced European dates.
Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry are set to return as The Hollywood Vampires and perform their first live shows since 2019. The band announced a six-date tour that’s set to take place in Summer 2023.
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Time is precious. You've probably heard that phrase before. But there may be no better example than what unfolded in Prior Lake. It's a story that's tearful, yet joyful. And it started with an online date. Amanda Calvin, who was doing her residency as a pulmonary physician at the Mayo Clinic, met Rob for a drink in Red Wing. "Gregarious is a very good word for him," she said. "He was a giant child, he saw the excitement in most things, where as we as adults kinda miss that."She remembers the exact...
The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. At first I was thinking that it was just this giant fair... well not exactly. The renderings have been unveiled via Bring Me the News, and WOW! It's super futuristic. Bloomington, Minnesota is in the running up...
There are plenty of places to get a Juicy Lucy in the Twin Cities. Consider this your reminder that Minnesotans craving a burger stuffed with molten cheese — which is also sometimes called a Jucy Lucy — have options beyond iconic joints Matt's and 5-8 Club. Here are...
Click here to read the full article. Cat Power has announced plans to visit London’s Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 6 to recreate Bob Dylan’s so-called “Royal Albert Hall concert” in its entirety… regardless of whether the historic 1966 concert that was bootlegged under that moniker actually took place there.
The artist, also known as Chan Marshall, is currently touring behind an album of cover songs, but this performance will mark the only appearance where she’ll devote herself strictly to Dylan. “When I finally got the opportunity to play the Royal Albert Hall, it was a no brainer,” she said in...
During their Saturday night (July 9) gig at London’s Hyde Park, Pearl Jam brought out Johnny Marr for a pair of classic rock covers. The Smiths guitarist, who also acted as the opening act for the group, took the stage mid-way through the headlining set for a rendition of Neil Young’s “Throw Your Hatred Down.” Marr laid down a sprawling guitar solo alongside Eddie Vedder for the track as the crowd sang along.
Editor's Note: This was originally published in July of 2019.MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map.MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question.There are as many answers to this Good Question as there are lakes in Minnesota. When WCCO asked people on the streets of downtown Minneapolis, the answers ranged from "Duluth" to "Bemidji" to "the reservation" to "anywhere past North Branch.""It's that feeling of, 'Ahh, we're here, we're at the...
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets. I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. The Wright County Swappers Meet...
Alice Glass has announced a 15-show run of North American tour dates – dubbed the ‘Trauma Bond’ tour – in support of her debut solo album ‘PREY//IV’. The tour will kick off in San Francisco on Wednesday September 7, running through the rest of the month and concluding with three shows in late October. French-American synthpop artist Uffie will join Glass at each headlining show as her main support act.
July 14 (UPI) -- Epix announced Thursday that My Life as a Rolling Stone, a four-part docuseries featuring Mick Jagger, Keith Richard, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts, will premiere Aug. 7. Jagger, 78, was an original band member and singer, along with Richards, 78, singer, songwriter and guitarist, drummer Watts,...
Curtis Mayfield’s estate is giving fans the gift of a lifetime for the 50th anniversary of his pioneering album, Super Fly. The limited-edition capsule collection and vinyl re-release have officially dropped on Friday (July 15) to commemorate the feat.
Super Fly—the official soundtrack for the famed ’70s Blaxploitation film bearing the same name—has produced two RIAA Gold-certified singles: “Freddie’s Dead,” which is also Grammy-nominated and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and its title track, which peaked at No. 8. The LP was created by Mayfield using the film’s script...
