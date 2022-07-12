ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, SC

Motorcyclist from North Carolina killed in crash after fleeing State Troopers

By Rob Jones, Lee Rogers
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFipk_0gcpDTWE00

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, a North Carolina motorcyclist died Monday evening, after colliding with another vehicle near downtown Blacksburg. Fowler identified the victim as 21 year old, Joseph Wyatt Stancil, of Iron Station.

Stancil was on a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle that was being pursued by a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper on West Cherokee Street about 8:40 PM Monday night. Stancil collided with a Ford Escape as it pulled out of Mountain View Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 3

Related
my40.tv

North Carolina motorcycle driver killed during pursuit

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina motorcyclist was killed Monday after colliding with another vehicle while fleeing law enforcement in South Carolina. SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN DEADLY ASHEVILLE SHOOTING, CONSIDERED "ARMED AND DANGEROUS" Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says Joseph Wyatt Stancil, 21, of Iron Station, was being...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Bicyclist dead after crash Wednesday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A bicyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday night in the Forestbrook area. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:29 p.m. Wednesday night on Burcale Road, near Claypond Road. A Honda Accord and the bicyclist were traveling west on Burcale road,...
FORESTBROOK, SC
WBTV

Chase in Rowan County ends with car in High Rock Lake

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was already in hot water for leading law enforcement on a chase ended up in more water after driving his car off the end of the road and into High Rock Lake. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, according to deputies with...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Blacksburg, SC
Accidents
Blacksburg, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Blacksburg, SC
WBTV

Concord man arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, eluding police

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly stole a vehicle and eluded police throughout the night, according to documents from the Concord Police Department. Matthew James Oglesby, 38, allegedly stole a vehicle Wednesday night and fled from police. On Thursday morning police received a...
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trooper#Traffic Accident#Yamaha#Ford
WSPA 7News

Road reopened after Spartanburg Co. crash near SC 295

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Southport Road reopened after a crash near SC 295 blocked the roadway Wednesday morning in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:47 a.m. Troopers said the roadway was previously blocked and injuries were reported. 7NEWS will update this story...
SPARTANBURG, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

2 die in separate traffic accidents over weekend

Two people were killed in separate single-vehicle accidents that occurred about eight hours apart over the weekend. Seth Balentine, 19, was killed around 4 a.m. Sunday when the Ford F-350 pickup he was driving hit a tree and overturned after traveling off the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, said Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
mahoningmatters.com

Body found in submerged vehicle identified as missing South Carolina man, coroner says

Update: South Carolina officials have identified a body found in a submerged vehicle over the weekend as a man who vanished last month, the coroner’s office said. Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, went missing in June. On July 9, divers located his truck submerged in the Edisto River, according to the coroner’s office. There was a body in the truck when it was recovered.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Two more arrested for a total of 6 arrests in Hickory homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two more suspects were arrested in connection with a Hickory murder that took place in June, police say. On July 1, 21-year-old Aunshae Conley was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on a warrant for murder in connection to the death of 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn. On July 12, a 17-year-old was charged with the murder of Blackburn.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Former Davidson Co. deputy who robbed Rockwell bank in 2018 now charged with robbing Salisbury bank on Wednesday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who robbed a bank in Rockwell in 2018 has now been charged with robbing another bank in Salisbury. Police in Salisbury say Jeffrey Dean Athey, 55, robbed the F & M Bank on Avalon Drive just after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. They say Athey walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. Athey did not show or imply that he had a weapon, according to police.
SALISBURY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Volunteer fire department in NC mourning loss of junior firefighter who died after crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mineral Springs volunteer firefighters are mourning the loss of a junior firefighter who they say died on Monday after a crash. Junior Firefighter Landon Munn was devoted to his friends and joined the fire department because his father had been a firefighter, and he wanted to make a difference, according to a statement released by Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Station 18.
WYFF4.com

Moped driver dies in Greenville County crash, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a moped driver died after a crash in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that the crash happened on Rutherford Road near Piedmont Park Road at 5:11 a.m. Monday. The coroner's office said the crash involved a moped...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy