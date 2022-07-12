Motorcyclist from North Carolina killed in crash after fleeing State Troopers

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, a North Carolina motorcyclist died Monday evening, after colliding with another vehicle near downtown Blacksburg. Fowler identified the victim as 21 year old, Joseph Wyatt Stancil, of Iron Station.

Stancil was on a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle that was being pursued by a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper on West Cherokee Street about 8:40 PM Monday night. Stancil collided with a Ford Escape as it pulled out of Mountain View Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.