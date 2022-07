Bradley Cooper has opened up about his cocaine addiction throughout his twenties and how a conversation with Will Arnett helped him get sober.The 47-year-old actor reflected on the start of his career and sobriety journey during a recent appearance on Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes’ podcast, Smartless. According to Cooper, he had a fairly mean sense of humour at 29-years-old, as Arnett had previously told him that he was taking his jokes too far and called him “a real a**hole”.The filmmaker went on to note that he was at a point where he had “zero self esteem” and didn’t think...

CELEBRITIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO