Chelsea in talks over signing Napoli’s Koulibaly to fix defensive crisis

Chelsea are in talks over a deal to sign the Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly as Thomas Tuchel pushes to fix his side’s defensive crisis before the start of the Premier League season.

The departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger have left a huge hole in Tuchel’s defence and Chelsea’s head coach would like to sign at least two centre-backs. Personal terms have been agreed with Nathan Aké , who will cost at least £40m, and the spending will not stop if the Manchester City centre-back completes a return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, who could secure the signing of Aké this week, have several defensive targets. They remain interested in Sevilla’s Jules Koundé and, with Bayern Munich leading the race for Juventus’s Matthijs de Ligt, Koulibaly is emerging as a viable option for Tuchel. Sources have suggested an agreement over a £34m deal for the Senegal international is not far away.

Koulibaly has impressed since joining Napoli in 2014 and is regarded as one of the best defenders in Serie A. The 31-year-old remains in good shape and is seen by Tuchel as a player who could slot into his defence straight away. Napoli have offered Koulibaly an extension to his contract, which expires next year, but are aware that Chelsea can offer him more money.

Other names under consideration at Chelsea are Torino’s Gleison Bremer and Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe. Bremer has been heavily scouted by Chelsea but they are yet to firm up their interest in the Brazilian. Internazionale are favourites to sign the 25-year-old and a bid from Juve has not been ruled out.

If Chelsea bring in two defenders that should pave the way for César Azpilicueta to join Barcelona. Tuchel does not want to lose the club captain without a replacement being lined up. Barça, who also want Marcos Alonso, will need to pay a small fee for Azpilicueta after Chelsea triggered a one-year extension in the Spaniard’s contract.

Chelsea are close to confirming the signing of the England forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for a fee worth up to £50m. Sterling was due to fly on Tuesday to Los Angeles to join Chelsea’s pre-season preparations.

Édouard Mendy has admitted he will need time to build a relationship with any new defenders. Chelsea’s goalkeeper, asked how easy it is to build a relationship with a defender, said: “We just need time. It is like this every year when you change club and new players come. We just need time to learn off each other and we are starting the new season. We have players here so we work with the players who are present with us today and let’s see what will happen. So yes, we were happy with Toni, with Christiansen but I think we are more than happy with the defenders who will arrive for us.”

The Senegal international is among 10 nominees for next week’s men’s African player of the year award after helping his country to their first continental title. Mendy paid tribute to Petr Cech after the former goalkeeper, who was instrumental in bringing the 30-year-old to Stamford Bridge, left his post as technical and performance adviser last month, along with Chelsea’s former head of goalkeeping Christophe Lollichon.

“Without Pete and Christoph, I don’t think I would be at Chelsea so I will always be grateful to them and the best way to make them proud is to be the best I possibly can on the pitch, just doing my job,” he said.