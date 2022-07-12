Popular Massachusetts roast beef restaurant opening in New Hampshire; target opening date set

The quest for Boston burger bragging rights has begun as the voting is now open for Boston Magazine’s Battle of the Burger. Which patty will reign supreme in 2022? Will it be Lincoln Tavern’s wood-grilled prime blend with bacon aioli, Cabot sharp cheddar, caramelized French onions and housemade brioche sesame seed bun? Perhaps you prefer Little Donkey’s decadent dry aged beef burger with buffalo pickles, onion soup mayo, foie gras, jalapeño chips and cheese. But then again there are the classics like Monument’s smash burger with two prime beef patties, American cheese, special sauce, Grillo’s pickles, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onions and a griddled potato bun, and OAK Long Bar + Kitchen’s elegant handheld with smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, red onion jam, sharp vermont cheddar and aioli. Don’t forget Davio’s Steakhouse Burger with Vermont cheddar, bacon and herb aioli and Town Meeting Bistro’s Hastings Burger with caramelized onion, lettuce, aged cheddar, house-made pickles and tomatoes.
Comments / 9