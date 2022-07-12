ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popular Massachusetts roast beef restaurant opening in New Hampshire; target opening date set

WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Massachusetts staple is expanding north of the border to New Hampshire. Kelly's Roast Beef told WMUR it is opening a new location in Salem. It will be the restaurant's first Granite State store. The Revere Beach landmark is known for its roast beef sandwiches and lobster rolls. According...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 9

joan michaud
3d ago

Kelly in Revere beach is the best we drove from billerica To get a Kellys toast beef .IF ITS THE SAME KELLYS,," I CARE"

Reply(1)
3
Related
97.5 WOKQ

Inventor of the Roast Beef Sandwich, Kelly’s Roast Beef, Opens First Ever Shop in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast beef will likely go down in Massachusetts history. This famous roast beef hot spot is "known as the inventor of the roast beef sandwich topped with American Cheese, mayonnaise, and James River BBQ Sauce, affectionately known as the three-way," according to their website. "Just ask anyone from Boston’s North Shore, where we’ve been a staple for over 70 years."
whdh.com

Yelp names the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Yelp has compiled a list of the best ice cream in every state, and one Bay State store scooped the competition. The top shop in Massachusetts was in the Cape: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. According to the store’s website, the shop was established in 1995, and is operated by father Mark Lawrence and his daughter Kelsey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#New Hampshire#Restaurant Info#Roast Beef#Massachusetts#Hamburger#Food Drink#Restaurants#Granite State#American#Greater Boston
Boston Globe

27 places to get a delicious frappe

Boston.com readers shared the best places to enjoy the blended drink. A frappe is a quintessentially New England thing, or at least the name is. What is known to the rest of the country as a milkshake, a thick, creamy frappe is sure to brighten your day. We asked Boston.com...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

10 Ice Cream Adventures on the North Shore

A simple cone of premium chocolate chip ice cream is a beautiful thing on a summer’s day. But the North Shore offers so many ice cream iterations to choose from that it would be a shame not to explore the options. So we’ve rounded up 10 ways to have an out-of-the-box ice cream adventure this summer. Enjoy – we’re sure you will!
GLOUCESTER, MA
WCVB

First Lady Jill Biden begins multi-day visit to Massachusetts

BOSTON — First Lady Jill Biden is spending the next few days in Massachusetts, attending a number of events while also taking part in several Democratic National Committee fundraiser events. Biden landed at Boston's Logan International Airport just after noon on Thursday. Her first stop was in nearby Charlestown,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA
94.9 HOM

This Beach On The Maine / New Hampshire Border Is A Hidden Gem

While Maine does have a few really nice sandy beaches on the coast, like Popham Beach and Old Orchard Beach, most of our beaches are a little on the rocky (gravely?) side. This is basically a rule when it comes to the beaches on our lakes and rivers. However, there...
Caught in Southie

Two South Boston Businesses Have Closed For Good

We are sad to report that two local businesses have closed their doors this week. The old school stable for late night snacks, South Boston Chinese Restaurant on West Broadway closed for good early this week. You could eat your chicken fingers and fried rice in one of the many orange formica booths. It was open until 2am, seven nights a week, so it was no stranger to tipsy patrons of the neighboring bars. Which leads us to this question. With Certified Meatball Company still vacant and now South Boston Chinese closed, will the Broadway Restaurant Group create another neighborhood hot spot? Hmmm…more to follow.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
bostonchefs.com

Vote for Boston’s Best Burger

The quest for Boston burger bragging rights has begun as the voting is now open for Boston Magazine’s Battle of the Burger. Which patty will reign supreme in 2022? Will it be Lincoln Tavern’s wood-grilled prime blend with bacon aioli, Cabot sharp cheddar, caramelized French onions and housemade brioche sesame seed bun? Perhaps you prefer Little Donkey’s decadent dry aged beef burger with buffalo pickles, onion soup mayo, foie gras, jalapeño chips and cheese. But then again there are the classics like Monument’s smash burger with two prime beef patties, American cheese, special sauce, Grillo’s pickles, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onions and a griddled potato bun, and OAK Long Bar + Kitchen’s elegant handheld with smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, red onion jam, sharp vermont cheddar and aioli. Don’t forget Davio’s Steakhouse Burger with Vermont cheddar, bacon and herb aioli and Town Meeting Bistro’s Hastings Burger with caramelized onion, lettuce, aged cheddar, house-made pickles and tomatoes.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Pepsi truck folds in half on Route 495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers on Route 495 in and around Chelmsford may have experienced some traffic Thursday– and a crunched-up Pepsi truck may have been to blame. Officials said the truck hit a drainage pipe on a bridge in Chelmsford. The truck was in the breakdown lane when the accident happened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy