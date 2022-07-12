Popular Massachusetts roast beef restaurant opening in New Hampshire; target opening date set

We are sad to report that two local businesses have closed their doors this week. The old school stable for late night snacks, South Boston Chinese Restaurant on West Broadway closed for good early this week. You could eat your chicken fingers and fried rice in one of the many orange formica booths. It was open until 2am, seven nights a week, so it was no stranger to tipsy patrons of the neighboring bars. Which leads us to this question. With Certified Meatball Company still vacant and now South Boston Chinese closed, will the Broadway Restaurant Group create another neighborhood hot spot? Hmmm…more to follow.

SOUTH BOSTON, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO