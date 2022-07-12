ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Vacant building burns on West 7th in Joplin; Smoke visible for miles

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday morning smoke and flames visible from a vacant structure at 1700 west 7th also known as 720 S Cunningham.

Dark black smoke was visible from miles around.

West 7th Street traffic was closed as fire hoses stretched across MO-66.

Fire officials tell us just weeks ago they were inside the building and deemed it an unsecured vacant dilapidated structure .

Now immediately after the fire they determined the walls were dangerous and could fall, they brought in a trackhoe and brought the building down.

“At 7:24 AM today, July 12, 2022, Joplin 911 was notified of a structure on W. 7th. A large column of smoke was visible while units were responding. First arriving units found a vacant building fully involved with partial roof collapse. A defensive fire attack was started and the fire was placed under control in approximately 30 minutes. 7th street had to be shut down for a period of time due to supply lines being across the road. There were no injuries to firefighters, the fire is under investigation by the Joplin Fire Marshal and the Joplin Police Department. Assistance was provided by METS Ambulance, Joplin Police Department, and Joplin Public Works.” – JOPLIN FIRE

