Okaloosa County shares hurricane preparedness resources

SHALIMAR — Okaloosa County has produced a limited supply of Okaloosa County Hurricane Guides. For convenience, the hurricane guides have been distributed to various pickup locations across the county.

As hurricane season began June 1 and ends Nov. 30, the county published an online version which will remain available year-round at myokaloosa.com: https://bit.ly/3ntyPPo.

Preparedness is key to successfully weathering the storm. Residents are encouraged to download the online resource to their device or print one to use as a guide before, during and after the storm. Find the publication at myokaloosa.com/ps/emergency-management.

While supplies last, physical copies of the publication will be available at all six libraries in the Okaloosa County Public Library Cooperative, Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce, Niceville Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, Destin Chamber of Commerce and Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, Destin City Hall, Crestview City Hall, Okaloosa County Extension Office at 3098 Airport Road in Crestview and the two Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners offices at 1250 Eglin Parkway, Suite 100 in Shalimar and 302 N. Wilson Street, Suite 302 in Crestview.