Victoria Police Department officer hurt in crash Tuesday morning

By Adam Seibel
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Crash scene at Navarro and Rio Grande Tuesday morning

VICTORIA, Texas – Around 7:36 a.m. Tuesday a Victoria Police Department officer was going above and beyond the call of duty when her patrol unit was hit as she tried to wrap the incident up.

Authorities said the officer stopped traffic at Rio Grande and Navarro and was helping an elderly woman with known mental issues safely cross Rio Grande. Police said the woman was jaywalking, but she is a frequent walker in that area and a frequent mental health contact for police.

As the officer was getting back into her patrol unit to drive off eastbound on Rio Grande she was T-boned by another vehicle. The driver in that car was not hurt and declined treatment on the scene. The officer has a minor injury to her right arm. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Police will review the incident in part to determine whether the officer had her emergency lights on as she was trying to leave the area.

Sheri P.
2d ago

OMG..SMH. REALLY any time THERE is OFFICERS on the Street there should be CAUTION Taken by All! glad all is OK. 👀🤚🧐😒

Firefighters rescue several pets from house fire

VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, right before 8 a.m., Victoria firefighters responded to a house fire at 1807 Hand Road in Victoria. According to Victoria Fire Department Operations Battalion Chief Jeff Cowan, when firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered heavy fires blowing out of the windows and doors of the house. They worked to extinguish the fire and contained it.
VICTORIA, TX
