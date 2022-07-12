ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 young lives lost in overnight Indianapolis shootings, including 15-year-old

By Hannah Brock, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
The lives of two young people were taken as a result of gun violence between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Two males, one a teen, died after being shot in the city's east side. Police say they have not made any arrests, but that there is no immediate threat to the public in connection with either of these investigations.

Sadayreon Edwards dies in Meadowlark Drive shooting

A 15-year-old died after shots were fired on Indy's northeast side about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a preliminary police report.

Sadayreon Edwards was found shot on the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive near its intersection with North Kitley Avenue. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Edwards was identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office on Tuesday.

Gregory Stewart dies in shooting on Brouse Street

A 22-year-old was found dead after he was shot on the 3100 block of Brouse Street Monday, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.

Police arrived at the address about 9 p.m. on report of a person shot. Once EMS arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as Gregory Stewart, per the Marion County Coroner's Office.

No further information was provided by police.

While violence continues to sweep the city, homicides are down by 14.6% in 2022 compared to this time last year in 2021, IMPD data released Monday.

Anyone with information about these investigations should contact IMPD at 317-327-3475. Alternatively, people can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Contact Hannah Brock at hannah.brock@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannah_m_brock.

Comments / 4

RLCJ Cooke
2d ago

Everyday we're living in hell with guns. The death toll is affecting families, friends, communities are whole way of life. You can't go anywhere and not be on red alert. Store, church, events, family and friends gatherings and don't let paranoia set in while you at the bank. The youth of America is taking a beating. It's a death wish on young people. Parents what's going on? Where are u at? Someone or Something is leading young people in the wrong way. What happened to I'm your parent. I'll be your friend after you grown and established

Reply
4
Kiana Jones
2d ago

why is a 15 year old outside at 1:30 am anyway?

Reply(1)
12
 

Public Safety
