Wednesday's summer sports schedule

Boston Boxing Promotions has announced that recent world title challenger Jessica Camara (8-3) will return to the ring on Saturday, August 13th at Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts to take on Concord, New Hampshire's Kimberly "The Machine" Wabik (4-2-2) in an eight-round lightweight fight. The fight is brought to you in association with DiBella Entertainment.

MELROSE, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO