'Where the Crawdads Sing' was a bestselling novel. Why the must-read isn't quite a must-see

By Bill Goodykoontz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
"Where the Crawdads Sing" is a film based on a hugely successful novel by Delia Owens that was beloved by all the right people — not only did Reese Witherspoon select the novel for her book club, she’s one of the producers of the film.

The film itself is meticulously constructed as a kind of pseudo-heavyweight exploration of all sorts of things, in part a murder mystery, a love story, a coming-of-age tale, a survivor story and more.

The effort shows.

Daisy Edgar-Jones is affecting and effective as Kya, known to redneck townsfolk as “The Marsh Girl.” If only the filmmaking and screenwriting were as good as her performance.

It’s really just a swampy Southern Gothic soap opera at heart, with designs on being something more.

Edgar-Jones plays Kya, better known to townspeople as the Marsh Girl

The film begins in the fictional Barkley Cove, North Carolina, in 1969, as two boys find a dead body in the marsh. To the surprise of Sheriff Jackson (Bill Kelly), it’s Chase Andrews (Harris Dickenson), the best quarterback the town had ever seen, now married and the manager of the Western Auto his father owns.

A deputy makes a remark about how Chase liked to get around, and once had something going with the Marsh Girl.

Jackson tells him to cut it out, but before long and based on not much evidence, Jackson arrests the Marsh Girl (Edgar-Jones), whose real name is Kya. Tom Milton (David Straithairn), a retired lawyer, decides to take Kya’s case. But he can’t defend her, he tells her, unless he gets to know her.

This sets in motion a series of flashbacks, with occasional jumps back to the film’s present, as we learn about Kya’s life.

To say it has been a struggle is to understate the case considerably. A seemingly idyllic life on the marsh with Ma (Ahna O’Reilly) and her siblings is regularly shattered by her drunken, abusive father (Garret Dillahunt, never the wrong guy to play these roles).

One day Ma just leaves, followed over time by all of Kya’s siblings, until only Kya and her father remain. She walks on eggshells around him, advisedly, until one day he, too, disappears.

She’s hounded out of school after a single day, but the cruelty doesn’t stop with school children. Only Jumpin’ (Sterling Macer Jr.) and Mabel (Michael Hyatt), who own a store and a gas station for boats, show her kindness. The rest of the town spreads rumors about her — this is where the Marsh Girl name comes from — depicting her in their imagination as almost feral, or worse.

Of course she’s none of these things, and it’s never really clear why anyone thinks so.

Kya is actually brilliant, a gifted artist who has grown up among the flora and fauna of the marsh and chronicles it with watercolors. Tate (Taylor John Smith), a nice guy with dreams of attending the University of North Carolina, befriends Kya and teachers her to read. A romance grows but his plans and her lack of them are not a great match.

Straithairn does his best to play an Atticus Finch-light type of lawyer

Meanwhile Chase, who is an obnoxiously privileged bully in the way that only white kids in the late ’60s can be, decides that Kya is going to be his girlfriend, sort of — in reality he wants to have sex with her. He’s a creep of the first order, but wily enough to fake some semblance of decency. He and Kya start a relationship, too.

Director Olivia Newman rather clumsily juxtaposes the flashbacks with a lackluster courtroom drama, riddled with cliches. (Every time there’s even a modest development, the packed courtroom gasps.)

Too bad, because Straithairn keeps plugging away at an Atticus Finch-light kind of character. He's a likable actor who slips into roles easily. He’s just not given enough to do with this one.

Most of the weight of the film falls on the shoulders of Edgar-Jones, and she succeeds in creating a believably resilient character who is put upon time and again but doesn’t back down.

The major shortcoming is that the story seems to rely on the audience’s familiarity with the novel. I say “seems” because I haven’t read the novel. There are narrative shortcuts, a sort of assumed knowledge on the part of the filmmakers, which results in a shortage of character development for everyone but Kya.

A movie must stand on its own. “Where the Crawdads Sing” tries, but it can't quite do so.

'Where the Crawdads Sing' 2.5 stars

Great ★★★★★ Good ★★★★

Fair ★★★ Bad ★★ Bomb ★

Director: Olivia Newman.

Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, David Straithairn, Taylor John Smith.

Rating: Rated PG-13 for sexual content and some violence including a sexual assault.

Note: In theaters July 15.

Reach Goodykoontz at bill.goodykoontz@arizonarepublic.com. Facebook: facebook.com/GoodyOnFilm. Twitter: @goodyk. Subscribe to the weekly movies newsletter.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

