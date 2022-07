INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is sharing an update on three Amur tiger cubs, who were born May 27, 2022. As of July 15, the triplets are 7 weeks old. Last week, the tiger cubs had their first checkups with veterinarians, which included eye, ear and body exams, as well as measuring their weights. The zoo said each tiger cub weighs around 12 pounds.

