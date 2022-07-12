Arizona Coyotes prospect Logan Cooley had an unlikely journey to the NHL Draft

Outside forces nearly interfered with Logan Cooley’s draft night.

Before he had his special moment when he was selected third overall by the Coyotes, his presence in the building was in jeopardy.

As his family was about to leave Pittsburgh for Montreal, the flight was canceled, rescheduled, and then canceled again.

No matter how, the Cooley family was determined for Logan to experience the big stage. Left without other options, the Cooley family rented a “pretty ugly van” and drove the nine-and-a-half-hour journey.

“We had a good amount of family members with us too. It kind of worked out, I slept the whole way, too, so I don’t remember too much of that part. We got there safely and had a chance to enjoy the draft,” Cooley said.

Cooley, along with other 2022 first-round selections Conor Geekie and Maveric Lamoureux, had a much smoother journey from Montreal to Phoenix when they flew on the team’s plane to begin their first development camp.

The short time spent in Arizona has already opened Cooley’s eyes to his future. His roommate for the week-long camp at Ice Den Scottsdale is Scottsdale-native Josh Doan, someone who grew up within the organization.

When Cooley was drafted, he received a text from another important figure in the Coyotes, Clayton Keller. Keller, a former first-round pick and United States National Team Development Program product, was someone Cooley looked up to. Ahead of the draft, Cooley drew some comparisons to Keller because of his play and his 5-foot-10 stature.

“He’s a guy I liked to watch quite often and to get a text from him meant a lot for me,” Cooley said.

Meeting other prospects vying to move up within the organization has been a great experience for all, but the bond that the three first-rounders share will carry on. Cooley was once a name the other two had heard about, while Geekie and Lamoureux had some experience together in U18 selection camp for Hockey Canada.

“It’s always fun meeting new people and you get along with all of them and have a shoulder to lean on. We’ve gone through it, and we all said it was pretty surreal. Now I’ve got my future ahead and I’m glad to have these two beside me,” Geekie said.

Lamoureux is dealing with early adversity in his budding career, with a previous injury sidelining him for the whole camp. The 6-foot-7 defenseman who shoots right was one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft class and can make a big impact in the future.

“I’ll try to watch the guys and try to learn and see what the coaches do. I’m going to come back and be the best I can,” Lamoureux said.

The Coyotes will hold open practices on Tuesday and Friday at Ice Den Scottsdale. Tuesday's session begins at 9 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m. Friday's practice will feature a scrimmage starting at 6 p.m.

Coyotes sign Fischer, Dineen to one-year contracts

The Coyotes announced Monday that forward Christian Fischer and defenseman Cam Dineen will return next season on one-year contracts.

Fischer, one of the longest-tenured players on the roster with 318 games, registered 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 53 games last season. He was third among forwards with 91 hits.

Dineen recorded seven assists in 34 games last season.

Reach the reporter at jenna.ortiz@arizonarepublic.com or 602-647-4122. Follow her on Twitter @jennarortiz.

