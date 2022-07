I think it is important that the misleading information in the July 7 letter titled “Alpine County Biomass Plant on November Ballot” be corrected. Firstly, there is no firm proposal to construct a biomass facility in Alpine County. There have been exploratory discussions regarding the possibility over the years, but that is all they are, exploratory. The fact that exploratory discussions have been held has been fully disclosed to the public. There is nothing “cagey” about it.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO