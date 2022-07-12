ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Burton Files for Divorce from Pregnant Wife Sheree Gustin

 2 days ago
“General Hospital” star Steve Burton, 52, is ending his marriage after 23 years.

TMZ reports the actor has filed for divorce from pregnant wife Sheree Gustin, after announcing their split in May.

At the time, he claimed the baby she was carrying was not his.

The divorce docs list their date of separation as March 1, and Burton cites “irreconcilable differences” as the cause. The exes have three kids together: Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 8. Steve is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the two minor children.

He also asks that neither he nor Sheree pay spousal support.

Back in May, Steve shared the breakup news on Instagram Stories.

He wrote at the time, “I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated."

Steve went on, “She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

In March, Sheree posted a pic of her growing baby bump. She captioned the pic, “Life sure is full of surprises!”

Steve and Sheree tied the knot in 1999 after meeting on the “General Hospital” set.

wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Spinelli on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Damian Spinelli isn’t seen as often these days on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so whenever he pops back into Port Charles for another visit, newer viewers can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the quirky character. Spinelli was first introduced back in November of 2006 when Bradford Anderson joined GH as the computer geek. Although initially a recurring character, Spinelli proved so popular Anderson was put on contract with the soap just six months later. He remained with the soap until December of 2013, earning three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work along the way. Anderson has continued to pop back in periodically — well, aside from that one time when the role was briefly played by Blake Berris (ex-Nick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) — and continues to delight fans with his occasional returns.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Two Former GENERAL HOSPITAL Crewmembers Sue ABC

On the heels of the lawsuit that former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jax) has pending against ABC for wrongful termination, two former GH crewmembers are also suing the Disney-owned network. According to Deadline, James and Timothy Wahl have filed a suit that they were wrongfully fired for refusing to comply with ABC’s mandate that all employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
LAW
