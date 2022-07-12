ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

Food, fun, and feats: 67th Westport Fair will have events for the whole family

By Kristina Fontes, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TqjMo_0gcp8J4m00

WESTPORT — It’s one of the most wonderful times of the year in town: the Westport Fair is coming back.

Celebrating its 67th year, the Westport Fair will be from July 13 to 17 at the fairgrounds at 200 Pine Hill Road.

The first Westport Fair was held at Westport High School in 1955, and it has only continued to grow over the last 67 years.

Westport Fair committee member Sharon Potter said this year’s fair will have “entertainment for all ages.”

Once the gates open at 6 p.m. on July 13, each day’s festivities will feature something different for fair-goers to enjoy.

For children, Potter said, there will be events featuring a Mad Scientist, the Toe Jam Puppet Band, a Magic Palooza show by Lon Cerel, and Pedal Pulls, just to name a few.

Nightly musical entertainment will feature various genres, including music from the '60s, classic country, classic rock, and even a tribute to Frank Sinatra.

Other entertainment includes daily performances from Robinson's Racing Pigs and Paddling Porkers.

Potter also noted the many varieties of pulls that will be featured at this year’s Westport Fair:

“Our traditional pulls, garden, farm, modified tractor pulling, Mass Mini Pullers, New England Garden Tractor Pullers, South Shore Garden Pullers and Southern New England Truck Pullers” will all be there this year.

And there’s a new addition as well:

“New this year, we have added a Double Tree class, weight transfer sled. This will be two tractors pulling together as a team,” Potter said.

There will also be exhibits of antique farm equipment, as well as 4-H and youth livestock competitions. All vegetable and flower growers must enter their exhibits.

Real estate report:Tiny Swansea home (416-sq-ft) on tiny lot (.1 acres) sells for tiny bit

Horseshoe and cornhole tournaments will also be held this year.

This year, there will even be a pet photo contest (for household pets only).

There will also be craft vendors at this year’s fair.

And what’s a fair without food?

Potter said local vendors at this year’s Westport Fair will include “Top Concessions, Perry's Bakery, Holy Ghost Society of Horseneck and Bootleg BBQ.”

There will also be fairground staples like fried dough, popcorn, and Del’s Lemonade.

And, of course, there will be carnival rides.

The ever-popular annual chicken BBQ will be held on Saturday, July 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets can only be purchased in advance for this event.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children. No refunds are available.

An adult meal includes half a chicken, potato salad, pickles, cranberry sauce, a roll, and dessert. The children’s meal is the same except for the chicken: a children’s meal is served with a quarter chicken.

Tickets for the chicken BBQ can be purchased from any Westport Fair committee member, or by visiting Eventbrite.

Coming to Fall River:Neon Marketplace lets you gas up with a pizza to go

Just as it does every year, the Westport Fair has awarded scholarships to local high school graduates.

“We congratulate the graduates, Class of 2022,” Potter said. “Our 2022 recipients are Nicholas Arruda, Madison Benson, Nathaniel Gifford, Dylan Metivier, Jayden Zuber and Keely Zuber.”

Fair-goers can stop by the information booth at the fair to learn more, and pick up their own fair T-shirts, the proceeds from which benefit these yearly scholarships.

“It is exciting to open the gates once more for this annual social event, which brings neighbors and friends together,” Potter said.

Daily admission to the Westport Fair is $5 for guests over the age of 12. There is free parking on the north side of the fair. For more information, visit westportfair.com or the fair’s Facebook page.

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Meet the Artist Behind the Mural You Pass Every Day in Fall River

Fall River travelers driving by the intersection of 2nd Street and Spring Street are greeted every day by the iconic faces of John Lennon, Einstein, and more, thanks to a local artist that dedicates his life through artful expression. Ed Capeau of Taunton is looking to leave his mark on the world and the landscape of Fall River gets to benefit from his incredible talent.
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westport, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
FUN 107

WATCH: Remember When a 13-Foot Great White Washed Ashore in Westport?

Over the past few days, several shark sightings in the area have put boaters and swimmers on high alert. On Wednesday, Westport public beaches were closed after a shark fin was spotted 100 yards offshore. Just a few days earlier, a Great White Shark was reported by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app in Buzzards Bay.
WESTPORT, MA
FUN 107

How Lobster Went From ‘Poor Man’s Food’ to Delicacy

Here on the SouthCoast, we sure do love lobster. While New Bedford’s port may mostly be known for scallops and groundfishing, lobster is never too far from anyone’s seafood dreams around these parts. As with most things these days, lobster is pretty expensive. It’s become something we can...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Tony the New Bedford Tortoise Mysteriously Disappears

A New Bedford woman was frantic that she might have lost her pet tortoise, Tony. Lucky for her, Tony wasn't going anywhere too fast. It's not every day you meet someone with a pet tortoise. That's right -- a tortoise, not a turtle. There is a difference, as I recently came to learn from Serena Hutchings of New Bedford.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nrinow.news

The weekend: 30 things to do in northern RI

Northern, RI – It’s time for The Weekend, northern Rhode Island, our weekly roundup of events and festivities, from live music, auditions and arts classes, to family-friendly fairs and festivals, all in our small towns. This week, summer series events continue, with a few farmer’s markets and free...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Boston Globe

Ask the Gardener: Should you trim back a rhododendron?

What to do this week Shear, pinch, or cut spent individual flowers or entire stalks that have finished blooming to conserve plants energy. Many annuals will bloom again if prevented from going to seed in this way. If you find you hate deadheading, grow self-cleaning annuals such as impatiens, cleome (spider flower), narrowleaf zinnias, ageratum, and wax begonia next year. However, let traditional “cottage garden’’ biennials (which live only two years) go to seed so they are able to replace themselves with their offspring next year, especially if you don’t mulch. These include hollyhocks, foxgloves, columbines, sweet Williams, Canterbury bells, feverfews, and forget-me-nots.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Travel Maven

The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a Fairytale

Blithewold is a mansion, garden, and arboretum in Bristol, Rhode Island and it is one of New England's many hidden treasures. This historic estate covers 33 acres complete with sweeping views of the Narragansett Bay. The property contains 45-rooms filled with various family heirlooms and is surrounded by a series of lovely unique gardens.
BRISTOL, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Westport beaches closed to swimming due to near shore shark sighting

Local beachgoers received a surprise this morning….sharks in the water. According to a Horseneck Beach spokesperson, Westport has closed town beaches to swimming, following a near-shore shark sighting. The shark sighting took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. According to DCR, the closure of the water off of Horseneck...
WESTPORT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Dessert#Localevent#Local Life#The Westport Fair#Westport High School#Magic Palooza#Racing Pigs
FUN 107

Surprising True Story of Providence Zoo’s Amazing Sentinel Dog

Think the Sentinel dog statue at Roger Williams Park Zoo is just a photo op spot? Think again. Though tens of thousands of zoo guests have enjoyed Providence's Roger Williams Park Zoo over the years and have likely snapped a photo or two with the park's beloved dog statue, how many people truly know his tale - or even his name?
PROVIDENCE, RI
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice Public Hearing_Seaport Inn

Notice is hereby given under Chapter 138 of the Massachusetts General Laws that Fairhaven Seaport Hospitality Inc., 110 Middle Street, Fairhaven, MA, Jami Calvao, Manager, has applied for a Transfer of an Inn Holder/All Alcoholic License. The premises consists of an Inn, Restaurant, Conference Center & Function Room Complex on...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
rinewstoday.com

117th annual St. Mary’s Feast – Cranstonians welcome all

St. Mary’s Feast – it celebrates mid-summer and marks a key religious celebration in Cranston, Rhode Island’s Knightsville section. The Feast begins with music and food on Wednesday and Thursday – Mass & Procession on Friday (and closing the feast on Sunday) – And – FIREWORKS on Sunday at 10pm.
CRANSTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
arlenbennycenac.com

Stops to Make When Visiting Cape Cod

For many Americans, Cape Cod is the single-best destination to visit during the summer months, as it is a vibrant treasure-trove of activity and adventure. With this article of the best towns to visit whenever you’re on Cape Cod from Travel + Leisure, you’ll be making the most of your vacation the next time you’re in New England. From whale watching to lighthouse exploring, you’re sure to find a new experience on this unforgettable peninsula that stretches some 500 miles along the coast of Massachusetts and 65 miles into the Atlantic Ocean.
SANDWICH, MA
1420 WBSM

Westport Beaches Closed After Shark Sighting

WESTPORT — Westport police have confirmed that public beaches have been closed to swimming for the rest of the day, after a shark was spotted Wednesday morning. Sgt. Bryan McCarthy said a lifeguard on Stand 9 at Horseneck Beach saw the fin around 100 yards offshore some time before beach officials contacted police at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday.
WESTPORT, MA
whdh.com

Yelp names the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Yelp has compiled a list of the best ice cream in every state, and one Bay State store scooped the competition. The top shop in Massachusetts was in the Cape: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. According to the store’s website, the shop was established in 1995, and is operated by father Mark Lawrence and his daughter Kelsey.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Dartmouth Contractor Gets Sudden Glimpse of Life After Death

David Vermette had a strange day on Wednesday. The 53-year-old Dartmouth contractor woke up in paradise. He and his family had taken some time away from his Dartmouth contracting business, Vermette Development/VCORP, to have some fun in the sun down in Miami. It wasn't long before Vermette was experiencing his own "It's A Wonderful Life" moment.
DARTMOUTH, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy