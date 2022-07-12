Food, fun, and feats: 67th Westport Fair will have events for the whole family

WESTPORT — It’s one of the most wonderful times of the year in town: the Westport Fair is coming back.

Celebrating its 67th year, the Westport Fair will be from July 13 to 17 at the fairgrounds at 200 Pine Hill Road.

The first Westport Fair was held at Westport High School in 1955, and it has only continued to grow over the last 67 years.

Westport Fair committee member Sharon Potter said this year’s fair will have “entertainment for all ages.”

Once the gates open at 6 p.m. on July 13, each day’s festivities will feature something different for fair-goers to enjoy.

For children, Potter said, there will be events featuring a Mad Scientist, the Toe Jam Puppet Band, a Magic Palooza show by Lon Cerel, and Pedal Pulls, just to name a few.

Nightly musical entertainment will feature various genres, including music from the '60s, classic country, classic rock, and even a tribute to Frank Sinatra.

Other entertainment includes daily performances from Robinson's Racing Pigs and Paddling Porkers.

Potter also noted the many varieties of pulls that will be featured at this year’s Westport Fair:

“Our traditional pulls, garden, farm, modified tractor pulling, Mass Mini Pullers, New England Garden Tractor Pullers, South Shore Garden Pullers and Southern New England Truck Pullers” will all be there this year.

And there’s a new addition as well:

“New this year, we have added a Double Tree class, weight transfer sled. This will be two tractors pulling together as a team,” Potter said.

There will also be exhibits of antique farm equipment, as well as 4-H and youth livestock competitions. All vegetable and flower growers must enter their exhibits.

Horseshoe and cornhole tournaments will also be held this year.

This year, there will even be a pet photo contest (for household pets only).

There will also be craft vendors at this year’s fair.

And what’s a fair without food?

Potter said local vendors at this year’s Westport Fair will include “Top Concessions, Perry's Bakery, Holy Ghost Society of Horseneck and Bootleg BBQ.”

There will also be fairground staples like fried dough, popcorn, and Del’s Lemonade.

And, of course, there will be carnival rides.

The ever-popular annual chicken BBQ will be held on Saturday, July 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets can only be purchased in advance for this event.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children. No refunds are available.

An adult meal includes half a chicken, potato salad, pickles, cranberry sauce, a roll, and dessert. The children’s meal is the same except for the chicken: a children’s meal is served with a quarter chicken.

Tickets for the chicken BBQ can be purchased from any Westport Fair committee member, or by visiting Eventbrite.

Just as it does every year, the Westport Fair has awarded scholarships to local high school graduates.

“We congratulate the graduates, Class of 2022,” Potter said. “Our 2022 recipients are Nicholas Arruda, Madison Benson, Nathaniel Gifford, Dylan Metivier, Jayden Zuber and Keely Zuber.”

Fair-goers can stop by the information booth at the fair to learn more, and pick up their own fair T-shirts, the proceeds from which benefit these yearly scholarships.

“It is exciting to open the gates once more for this annual social event, which brings neighbors and friends together,” Potter said.

Daily admission to the Westport Fair is $5 for guests over the age of 12. There is free parking on the north side of the fair. For more information, visit westportfair.com or the fair’s Facebook page.

