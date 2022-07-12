ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Today's Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Prime Day Deal

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of options in Amazon’s Prime Day phone deals, but for Samsung fans, you should first take a look at this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Prime Day deal. With a , the price of the 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is down to...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
deseret.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here are some of the best deals

Get your laptops, wallets and online shopping carts ready, because Amazon Prime Day is coming up. Here’s what to know about one of the biggest sales of the year. According to the online retailer’s official site, “Prime Day is Amazon’s annual deal event exclusively for Prime members, featuring epic deals on top brands and small businesses.”
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Galaxy#Samsung Phones#Smartphone#Gb
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
Parade

Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers

Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
CELL PHONES
SPY

This Amazon Hack Lets Prime Members Get a $60 Credit for Prime Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, and the early Prime Day deals just keep rolling in. This year, Amazon is really going all out, giving Prime members an easy way to earn credits to spend during Amazon Prime Day 2022. This gives shoppers an even better opportunity to save big on some of Amazon’s hottest items. With Amazon Prime Day set to take place on July 12 and 13 this year,...
SHOPPING
IGN

Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale Announced

Best Buy announced its 'Black Friday in July' sale beginning July 10, to counter Amazon's upcoming Prime Day event. It used to be Amazon Prime Day stood on its own as a single-retailer event, but those days are long behind us. Prime Day isn't even a day any more: it's two days now, and Best Buy's sale will run during Prime Day and beyond.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy