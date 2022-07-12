ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

What Everyone Needs to Know About Monkeypox

By Lee Rennick
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXwd6_0gcp87ZJ00

There has been a lot of news in the media about monkeypox. And there will be more in Tennessee as the first case in the state was recently reported in Davidson County. It has spread to 57 countries with more than 8,300 cases since early May, when it usually remains where it is endemic in Africa. Because of the swift spread, on June 23 of this year the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a virus in the smallpox family, however it is less severe and less transmittable. The disease causes pus-filled lesions to form on the skin, usually centralized in one area of the body, and it also causes swollen lymph nodes, headache, fever, chills, pain and exhaustion. Symptoms start about one to two weeks after exposure to the virus and last roughly two to four weeks. Outward signs of the disease manifest before the patient can transmit the virus, and once the lesions scab over they are no longer infectious.

According to the World Health Organization, it is more dangerous in newborns, children, and those with underlying health concerns. For those who suffer from a more virulent case, it can lead to pneumonia, blindness and death if not treated. So it is important to see a doctor if you begin to have any of the symptoms.

Monkeypox can infect anyone, but during the current epidemic scientists have traced a significant number of cases to men who have sex with men. That makes this group the highest risk group in the current outbreak. Sexual contact and close intimate contact like cuddling or dancing are the most frequent means of transmission. However, it can be transmitted by sharing food with someone infected or touching fabric that has come in contact with the virus such as bedding or dressings that have been used over open lesions. Casual contact like grabbing a can on the grocery shelf will not cause infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer an exposure risk assessment here.

Because it is endemic to Africa, past breakouts outside this area have affected people who have traveled to countries in Africa where there is an outbreak and had close contact with someone who is infected. In the past, it has burned itself out once those infected have been isolated until they are no longer infectious and treated. This time the disease does seem to have more momentum. Scientists are still trying to figure out why there is a much larger spread of cases right now.

“Historically, the disease has been fatal in about 1% of those who are infected, says medshadow.com. So far, the current outbreak appears to be more mild than previous ones.”

Cases have recently exploded in Europe, especially Germany, France and the United Kingdom. It is spreading quickly around the United States, with the majority of cases in California, Illinois, Florida and New York.

There is a Vaccine and Treatment

Unlike the arrival of COVID-19 with no vaccine or known treatment available to those infected when it flew across the world in late 2019 and early 2020, there is a vaccine that can be used against monkeypox and there are also effective treatments.

Because it is genetically similar to smallpox, the smallpox vaccine and antiviral treatments used for smallpox are effective against monkeypox.

The CDC website highly recommends that any individual showing symptoms of monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider. This is true even if the individual doesn’t believe they have had contact with anyone who has monkeypox. Also, those infected need to isolate themselves and strictly avoid contact with both family and pets. Any clothing, linens, and eating utensils used by someone infected must not be touched without protection and they must be cleaned with an antiviral disinfectant.

Why is it Hitting Hard Now?

Its existence has been known since 1958 and it has remained relatively contained in Africa. There are a number of theories as to why it has spread so quickly and so far at this time. While scientists are trying to figure out what has changed, one issue is sure to be a factor – the slowing of vaccinations.

An article on Gavi.com notes that “routine immunizations against smallpox stopped in the early 1970s in places like the US and UK. As smallpox vaccines can be 85% effective at preventing its related virus, monkeypox, many people born after that time are not immune anymore.” The CDC is considering reinstituting the immunization of children under six years of age as they are the most vulnerable group.

The Gavi.com article goes on to say that it is less transmissible than COVID-19 and it’s not an airborne virus or one that can be aerosolized as COVID-19 can be. A mask, gown and gloves are effective precautions in a hospital environment or if near someone with the virus.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
County
Davidson County, TN
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
International Business Times

What Is Parechovirus? CDC Warns Of Infection Circulating Among US Infants

Authorities are warning of an infection that's been circulating among babies in the U.S. Called parechovirus (PeV), it can cause severe illness in very young infants. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been receiving reports of PeV in "neonates and young infants" in multiple states since May, the agency said in the Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory it issued Tuesday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Verywell Health

How Many Times Can I Get Reinfected With COVID-19?

If you were infected with COVID-19 once, it’s possible to get reinfected with new and emerging variants of the virus. In fact, experts say it’s possible to get reinfected with COVID-19 multiple times in a year. Reinfections are likely to be milder and less severe than prior infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
The Independent

Covid warning as more times people get reinfected ‘more likely it is they get unlucky’ and develop long Covid

The more times a person becomes infected with coronavirus, the more susceptible they are to being “unlucky” and developing long Covid, a global health official has said.David Nabarro, a World Health Organisation (WHO) special envoy for Covid-19, told Sky News on Monday: “The more times you get it, the more likely you are to be unlucky and end up with long Covid — which is the thing that none of us want because it can be so serious.”“It can knock people off their stride for several months,” he added.The NHS describes long Covid as the lasting symptoms of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Are omicron symptoms worse if you’ve never had COVID-19 before?

The omicron variant is sweeping the nation, making up over half of all COVID-19 cases in the United States. Will those who’ve never had COVID-19 experience the worst of its symptoms?. Why it matters: If you’ve somehow managed to dodge COVID-19 the past two years, it’s still possible to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Africa#Blindness
foodsafetynews.com

CDC says ice cream is implicated in deadly outbreak of Listeria infections

State and federal officials say ice cream is behind a deadly outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections that has affected people in 10 states. “As a result of this investigation, Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota, FL, is voluntarily contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products. Consumers who have Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home should throw away any remaining product,” according to a notice posted tonight by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
France
Country
Germany
Grist

The disease after tomorrow

Many of us have spent the last two-and-a-half years worried about the health risks posed by other people. In the United States alone, more than 1 million have died from COVID-19, a painful consequence of how ill-prepared the nation was (and, in many ways, still is) for an infectious disease outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fauci says his own experience with Covid is a great reason to get vaccinated

Dr Anthony Fauci has said his own experience getting Covid shows why it continues to be important for Americans to get vaccinated.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the chief medical adviser said his Covid illness had fortunately been mild because he was double vaccinated and boosted.“I’m feeling really fine,” Dr Fauci said when asked about his condition. “So all is well with Fauci, and thank you for asking”.The infectious disease expert said he had only experienced one day of symptoms after testing positive for the virus a week ago, and was otherwise feeling okay.“I think I’m an example,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
904
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy