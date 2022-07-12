ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bachelorette': Nashville teacher John Anderson makes dating show debut

By Matthew Leimkuehler, Nashville Tennessean
Will one of this season's leading women on "The Bachelorette" leave the show in love with a Nashville native?

Hillsboro High School graduate and former Trevecca baseball player John Anderson competes this summer on the primetime ABC dating franchise. In a twist new to the series, he'll be one of 32 men vying for two bachelorettes —  Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, recovering alumni from the last season of sister show "The Bachelor."

ABC identified Anderson on the show as a 26-year-old English teacher. A 2014 Hillsboro graduate, he wrapped his colligate baseball career last year at Trevecca after a stint at Cleveland State Community College. In 2021, he helped the Trojans reach the NCAA Division II College World Series.

Hoping to hit a homerun with Windey or Recchia, "The Bachelorette" website describes Anderson as "a sweet and genuine man who will do anything for the people for whom he truly cares. Though he may come off as shy at first, once you get to know John, it's hard to ignore the positivity that radiates from within him."

The site continues to describe Anderson as a suitor who loves Mexican cuisine and enjoys dressing up so much that he'll sometimes sport a suit to the grocery store.

But things arguably didn't go as planned Monday for Nashville's latest love interest to join the so-called "Bachelor Nation." Anderson made his debut in awkward fashion, confusing Windey for Recchia during his introduction to the potential partners.

"Oh my gosh, I messed up their names," Anderson said on the show. "I think that's a great first impression. Well, actually ... it's a terrible first impression. But I think it's a big impression."

Despite his swing-and-miss, he made it through night one. He'll step up to the proverbial plate again when "The Bachelorette" returns July 18 at 7 p.m. CST on ABC.

