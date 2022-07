URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — U.S. Department of Justice, Central District of Illinois news release:. URBANA, Ill. – Emily Claire Hari, formerly known as Michael B. Hari, 51, of the 200 block of First Street in Clarence, Illinois, was sentenced on July 11, 2022, to 14 years in the federal Bureau of Prisons for conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence, attempted arson, unlawful possession of a machinegun, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

URBANA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO