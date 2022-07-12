‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ thrills in local production

CULLMAN, Ala. – The cast of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” took the stage Friday night at Cullman High School. The musical, this summer’s production from the Cullman Community Theatre, was directed by Wayne Cook.

Based on the classic film of the same name, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” is a tale about stubborn men versus cunning women. The romantic comedy is a time-tested piece of Americana that keeps audiences laughing and cheering.

The story begins with Adam, a backwoods man who goes into town in search of a wife. There he meets Milly working at the local café and convinces her to marry him the same day. Milly thinks she is escaping the unsophisticated men that torment her at her café, only to discover, after making the long journey back to Adam’s cabin in the woods, that he has six brothers, and he expects her to clean up after them.

Milly attempts to teach the brothers proper behavior so they can court wives of their own; however, once Adam learns that his brothers need wives, he suggests they simply kidnap the wives they want.



Adam (Jeff Terrell) and Milly (Reagan Martin) in a scene from the Cullman Community Theatre’s production of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” Friday, July 8, 2022 (Sara Gladney for The Cullman Tribune)

Throughout the chaotic scenes, the cast delivered musical numbers including “Wonderful, Wonderful Day,” Goin’ Courtin,” Sobbin’ Women” and more.

Cook, at the helm of the Cullman Community Theatre since its revival in 2018 , has directed all the group’s summer musicals.

Of this year’s production, he said, “This show has been a collaborative effort with a group of directors – Melva Jackson handled blocking and acting, Sarah Jane Skinner directed music and did choreography. I was the overall director of production and did all the tech. It takes us all in the summer. My stage managers are Rodney Basenburg and Linda Foley. Rigging and props – Sarah Glover. Levi Stricklin helped design sets. I have a great tech crew: Claude Thomas, Belle Hendrix, Cody Clark and Kat Segars. All these people have worked tirelessly to make this happen. Also, thanks to Noah Carpenter and Casey Sandlin for assistance with the marketing, fundraising and house (management). They have been fabulous. I simply am glad to have so many people doing so many things and making something great happen. This is the beauty of theater – community.”

The brides in the cast were Reagan Martin as Milly, Bailee Henderson as Dorcas, Sarah Jane Skinner as Ruth, Laci New as Martha, Madison Smith as Sarah, Savannah Smith as Liza and Lauren Press as Alice .

The brothers were Jeff Terrell as Adam, Justin Weygand as Benjamin, Tyler Skinner as Caleb, Sam Jones as Daniel, Mark Preiss as Ephraim, Grant Holland as Frank and Graham Waldrop as Gideon.

Other cast members included the suitors: Colter Drake as Nathan, Brandon Pipes as Luke, Logan Kee as Joel, Nolan Smith as Matt, Reese Sheffield as Zeke and Slade Turbyfield as Jeb, as well as Jeff Warnke as Preacher, Laura Harris as Mrs. Sanders, Kristen Phillips as Mrs. Hoallum, and Zach McCabe, Domenico Brunetti and Colby Mattison as lumberjacks.

