Cullman, AL

‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ thrills in local production

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
2 days ago
 2 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – The cast of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” took the stage Friday night at Cullman High School. The musical, this summer’s production from the Cullman Community Theatre, was directed by Wayne Cook.

Based on the classic film of the same name, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” is a tale about stubborn men versus cunning women. The romantic comedy is a time-tested piece of Americana that keeps audiences laughing and cheering.

The story begins with Adam, a backwoods man who goes into town in search of a wife. There he meets Milly working at the local café and convinces her to marry him the same day. Milly thinks she is escaping the unsophisticated men that torment her at her café, only to discover, after making the long journey back to Adam’s cabin in the woods, that he has six brothers, and he expects her to clean up after them.

Milly attempts to teach the brothers proper behavior so they can court wives of their own; however, once Adam learns that his brothers need wives, he suggests they simply kidnap the wives they want.

Adam (Jeff Terrell) and Milly (Reagan Martin) in a scene from the Cullman Community Theatre’s production of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” Friday, July 8, 2022 (Sara Gladney for The Cullman Tribune)

Throughout the chaotic scenes, the cast delivered musical numbers including “Wonderful, Wonderful Day,” Goin’ Courtin,” Sobbin’ Women” and more.

Cook, at the helm of the Cullman Community Theatre since its revival in 2018 , has directed all the group’s summer musicals.

Of this year’s production, he said, “This show has been a collaborative effort with a group of directors – Melva Jackson handled blocking and acting, Sarah Jane Skinner directed music and did choreography. I was the overall director of production and did all the tech. It takes us all in the summer. My stage managers are Rodney Basenburg and Linda Foley. Rigging and props – Sarah Glover. Levi Stricklin helped design sets. I have a great tech crew: Claude Thomas, Belle Hendrix, Cody Clark and Kat Segars. All these people have worked tirelessly to make this happen. Also, thanks to Noah Carpenter and Casey Sandlin for assistance with the marketing, fundraising and house (management). They have been fabulous. I simply am glad to have so many people doing so many things and making something great happen. This is the beauty of theater – community.”

The brides in the cast were Reagan Martin as Milly, Bailee Henderson as Dorcas, Sarah Jane Skinner as Ruth, Laci New as Martha, Madison Smith as Sarah, Savannah Smith as Liza and Lauren Press as Alice .

The brothers were Jeff Terrell as Adam, Justin Weygand as Benjamin, Tyler Skinner as Caleb, Sam Jones as Daniel, Mark Preiss as Ephraim, Grant Holland as Frank and Graham Waldrop as Gideon.

Other cast members included the suitors: Colter Drake as Nathan, Brandon Pipes as Luke, Logan Kee as Joel, Nolan Smith as Matt, Reese Sheffield as Zeke and Slade Turbyfield as Jeb, as well as Jeff Warnke as Preacher, Laura Harris as Mrs. Sanders, Kristen Phillips as Mrs. Hoallum, and Zach McCabe, Domenico Brunetti and Colby Mattison as lumberjacks.

Keep up with the Cullman Community Theatre on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cullmancommunitytheatre .

The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Ernie – he’s all ears!

CULLMAN, Ala. –  Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Ernie!  Sweet Ernie, according to Ruttkay, is a 1-1.5-year-old terrier mix with low to medium energy. The handsome boy is well behaved on his leash and has an unassuming temperament with the patience of a saint.  While Ernie is all ears and ready to listen to his new person’s stories, he is respectful of personal space. Being a good boy, Ernie is destined to be his new person’s hiking buddy, trusted companion and/or therapy dog.  Ernie’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet, microchip, free 30-day health insurance policy issued by 24PetWatch (with valid email only) and a free bag of food from Cullman Pet Depot (you must pay sales tax).  Please consider giving Ernie a new life and yourself a new best friend!  Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com. Visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Just be yourself’: Tucker Gambrill recaps his Bearcat years

CULLMAN, Ala. — In this interview, I talked to one of the newest Cullman basketball greats, Tucker Gambrill. Tucker will continue his academic and athletic career at UAB in the fall, but he made a lot of memories during his time at Cullman that he was happy to discuss. “One of my favorite sports memories has to be winning the Elite Eight. Being able to beat an amazing team in a heated environment definitely adds to the excitement and enjoyment of it,” Gambrill said. “My other favorite memory has to be winning the state championship. We were doubted for the longest time,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Thomas Dean Royer Jr.

Funeral services for Thomas “Tom” Dean Royer Jr. will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, July 16th at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Heath Riggs will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Center Hill Cemetery in Hanceville. Visitation for the public will be from 10:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home prior to the service. Mr. Royer was born on May 21, 1936, in Morgan County to the late Thomas Dean and Ruth (Ferguson) Royer Sr. He died at the age of 86 in Decatur on July 13, 2022. Survivors include his wife of 62 years: Evelyn Thomas Royer; nephews: Barry Royer Reid and Brian Thomas Reid; great nephew: Bryson Reid; great niece: Caty Reid; sisters-in-law: Gearldine Thomas Fortner and Patricia Burnham Roberts; and niece-in-law: Wendy (Michael) Jenkins; and great niece-in-law: Michaela (Brett) Jenkins-Barker; a beloved pet: Cookie-Two; and other family and friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Royer was preceded in death by his sister: Sara Royer-Reid; father: Dennis Thomas; mother: Amanda Phillips-Thomas; Step-Mother: Clara Burnham-Thomas; and niece: Catherine Howard-Reid.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Michael Patrick Helring

A Funeral Mass for Michael Patrick Helring, 69, of Cullman will be 1:00 pm Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be from 12:00 – 12:40 pm in the chapel with the Rosary beginning at 12:40 pm. Father John Trough will officiate the service. The Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery.  Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Helring family. Mr. Helring passed from this life on July 12, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Birmingham.  He was born November 26, 1952, to Robert and Ellen Flynn Heiring.  He was a devout Catholic and loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Ellen Flynn Helring; brother: William Helring; sisters: Margaret Helring, Ann Marie Helring and Patricia Helring. Mr. Helring is survived by his wife: Sally Helring; son: Michael A. Helring; daughters: Catherine Helring, Mary (Rashad) Christmas, Amanda Helring, Patricia (Greg) VanWert, Bridget (Ricky) Torres; grandchildren: Jared VanWert, Ethan VanWert, Hayden Helring, Grace Christmas, Charles O’Dell, Rory O’Dell, Santino Torres, August Torres; and a host of family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

West Point Plaza welcomes new businesses

WEST POINT, Ala. – West Point Plaza welcomed new businesses with a grand opening Saturday. The event was organized by MnR Event & Party Rentals, which owns a storefront in the plaza, to welcome its neighbors to the community and invite others out to see what the businesses have to offer.   A bounce house and a table for painting were set up for the kids, and local competition team Leela Q BBQ was on site with its award-winning barbeque taking donations to raise funds to attend the World Food Championship in Dallas, Texas.   The new businesses in the plaza include West Point...
WEST POINT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

St. Bernard holds annual alumni reunion

CULLMAN, Ala. – Gas prices and heat indexes of over 100 degrees didn’t keep some alumni away from the annual reunion held at St. Bernard the weekend of June 25-26.  Nearly 100 guests traveled from around the country to re-live the fond memories of St. Bernard College and Prep School.  St. Bernard Prep School President and Headmaster Fr. Joel Martin expressed his appreciation for all who made the trip to Cullman.    “We know it cost you a fortune to get here with gas prices in some places over $5 per gallon,” he said, “but we’re very grateful that you made the trip...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Wesley Mayer

Wesley Mayer, age 32 of Hanceville, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was born in Cullman County on September 27, 1989, to Timothy Mayer and Judy Holloway Mayer. Wesley loved to take care of his girls, work on diesels and ride his motorcycle. He enjoyed coaching his cheerleaders and T-Ball teams over the years. He was a great son and father; he never met a stranger and always acknowledges people when he met them. He was the type of person that would help you anytime for any reason. He was preceded in death by his mother: Judy Holloway Mayer;...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Tamra Shemen Cyree

Tamra Shemen Cyree, age 50, of Hanceville, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at UAB Hospital. She was born December 3, 1971, in Mississippi, to Don and Linda Boggs.She was preceded in death by her mother: Linda Boggs, and grandparents: James and Beatrice Adcock.Survivors include her husband: Jayson Cyree; daughter: Isabella Cyree; and sons: Cannon Cyree and Forrest Heinrich; father: Don Boggs; sister: Delana (Joey) Pickle; and a host of nephews, nieces, family, and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Emma “Genell” Hinkle

Emma “Genell” Hinkle, age 93, of Good Hope, Alabama passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Genell was born June 23, 1929, in Sipsey, Alabama to Bertie Ethel King Stricklin and Dennis Wesley Stricklin. Genell is survived by her son: Jim (Sue) Hinkle; her daughters: Linda McClendon, Donna Hinkle; her grandchildren: Rob (Allison) McClendon, Lori Burrow, Christy (Mark) Putman, Denice (Donald) Thrasher, Dana (Adam) Ellis; her great grandchildren: Justin (Brittney) Thrasher, Trevor (Chandler) Burrow, Ethan Burrow, Andrew Burrow, Travis Putman, Meredith Putman, Emma Ellis, Chloe Ellis, Riley McClendon; and her great great grandchildren: Jaxon Thrasher, Amelia Thrasher. Genell was preceded in death by her husband: Winfred James Hinkle; her son in law: Leon McClendon; her father: Dennis Wesley Stricklin; and mother: Bertie Ethel King Stricklin. A celebration of life visitation for Genell will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Good Hope Baptist Church, 90 Good Hope School Road, Cullman, AL 35057, followed by a celebration of life funeral service at 2:00 PM.
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Lead with a good example’: Cold Springs’ Malaya Taylor preparing for junior season

BREMEN, Ala. — Cold Springs put a very young, but very talented team on the court last season and they put together a solid run before falling in the area tournament to Addison. Now, the Lady Eagles are preparing for a new season starting this fall. Junior Malaya Taylor has had a lot of fun playing with this team the past two seasons and she has learned a lot during her time playing with the varsity. “I absolutely love playing with this team and I love every memory that we get to create. Most of us have been playing together since...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Ode to My Adolescence’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman native Kyndell Hays has recently published her first book of poetry and prose called “Ode to My Adolescence,” a series of separate pieces about the struggles of growing up and dealing with mental health issues, heartbreak and trauma. Hays said with the book she strives to connect with others coping with similar issues and show them they are not alone.  Her first book signing was held June 25 at Karma’s Coffee House, where the community showed support for its local talent. Even though Hays is now a published author, she said it wasn’t in her original career...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

United Way Stuff the Bus campaign July 15-22

CULLMAN, Ala. – The United Way of Cullman County will host its fifth annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive from Friday, July 15 to Friday, July 22, benefiting Cullman City Schools and Cullman County Schools students.   The initiative seeks to ease the financial burden on many families throughout the area, more than 50% of which have children who qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches.   Last year’s campaign saw more than 13,000 school supplies for area students donated, and this year’s goal has increased to 20,000.   Among the supplies being sought are pencils, pens, colored pencils, crayons, erasers, zippered pencil cases, rulers, graph paper, three-ring binders (1 inch, 2 inch and 3 inch), loose leaf paper, glue sticks, safety scissors, composition notebooks, index cards and hand sanitizer.  The Cullman Tribune is a proud drop-off location for Stuff the Bus. Additional locations are available throughout Cullman County.  For a list of location or for more information, visit www.uwaycc.org/stuff-bus.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

