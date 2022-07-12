ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Immokalee man dies in Collier County crash

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNZ93_0gcp66Be00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 46-year-old Immokalee man died in a crash in Collier County early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. when the man was driving west on Immokalee Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man ran off the road, entered the north grass shoulder/ standing water, and overturned.

He was brought to North Collier Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash currently remains under investigation.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Woman killed in crash on US-41 in Charlotte County

A woman is dead after a crash at Oil Well Road and Tamiami Trail in Charlotte County on Thursday evening. According to FHP, a 79-year-old woman in a sedan was driving south in the left lane of US-41, south of Oil Well Road, around 5:30 p.m., while a 20-year-old man in a sedan was driving south in the right lane of US-41.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man in critical condition after pickup truck overturns on Kings Highway

A man is in critical condition after his pickup truck overturned on Kings Highway in Charlotte County Tuesday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 68-year-old man from Lake Suzy was traveling north in the left lane of Kings Highway at around 6:10 p.m. He traveled off the roadway right, collided with the curb and overturned, coming to rest on the grass shoulder.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Convict's long-jump escape attempt falls short

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Three Collier County deputies were personally thanked by their sheriff after tackling a felon who tried to escape the courtroom Wednesday. According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Jeff Haynes was in court answering charges of violating probation from a prior burglary, when he suddenly bolted from the defendant's podium.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Caught on cam: Hit-and-run driver launches into family’s parked SUV

A driver crashed into a parked vehicle in a driveway and went airborne before crashing into another vehicle and running away in Lehigh Acres on Wednesday afternoon. The driver is nowhere to be found. The wrecked vehicle, meanwhile, was the family’s only source of transportation. The family is left...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
Collier County, FL
Accidents
City
Immokalee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Immokalee, FL
Crime & Safety
Immokalee, FL
Accidents
WINKNEWS.com

Man attempts escape from a Collier County courtroom, fails

A man is back in jail after failing to escape a Collier County courtroom during a parole violation hearing. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Jeff Haynes from Naples was in court for a hearing on nine probation violations. The sheriff’s office says Haynes was standing at the podium in front of the judge when he made a break for the door.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Kings Highway in Charlotte County

A Lehigh Acres woman was killed in a crash on Kings Highway in Charlotte County Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 22-year-old Arcadia woman with a 6-year-old girl as her passenger was traveling north on Kings Highway around 9 p.m. A pedestrian, a 48-year-old woman from Lehigh Acres, was walking on the northbound travel lane of Kings Highway near Sandhill Boulevard at the same time.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Kings Hwy shut down due to crash with fatal injuries

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol are at the scene of a fatal crash near the Charlotte/Desoto line north of Sandhill Blvd. According to CCSO, FHP is investigating the crash with fatal injuries. Kings Hwy is closed in both directions; drivers in the...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#North Collier Hospital
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested for throwing cocaine out of window while fleeing Collier deputies

Collier County Sheriffs’ Office arrested a convicted felon on Tuesday who they say tossed crack cocaine from his vehicle while fleeing deputies in East Naples. Jabaree Marquese Miller, 27, is charged with multiple felonies including fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and attempting to destroy evidence, according to CCSO.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 13

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy