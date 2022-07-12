Immokalee man dies in Collier County crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 46-year-old Immokalee man died in a crash in Collier County early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. when the man was driving west on Immokalee Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man ran off the road, entered the north grass shoulder/ standing water, and overturned.

He was brought to North Collier Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash currently remains under investigation.

