Is Upstart's Investment Thesis Broken After Lower Guidance?

Jamie breaks down whether investors should be concerned after Upstart 's (NASDAQ: UPST) recent lowering of guidance. Is this an opportunity or a trap ?

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of July 8, 2022. The video was published on July 9, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Upstart Holdings, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Upstart Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Connor Allen has positions in Upstart Holdings, Inc. Jamie Louko has positions in Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .