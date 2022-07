Judge Richard Brown of the First United Methodist Men's Group in Chester presents Steve Colonel, Chester High School band director, with a check for $300 in appreciation for assistance provided by several band and chorus members during the recent UMM pancake breakfast. Members of the music program have helped serve food, clean tables and otherwise assist the Methodist Men for several years with both the annual ham and bean dinner in the fall and the pancake breakfast in the spring. The men are very thankful to Colonel and his students for their volunteer efforts.

CHESTER, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO