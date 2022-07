I discovered today’s story in one small church record found in our German Family Tree. However, even though there is not much in the way of local records tied to today’s couple, there turns out to be plenty of ties to Perry County. I will start by giving you a sneak peak into what is coming. Several years ago, I wrote a post titled, Tracking the Elusive Hadlers. In that story, a pastor by the name of Rev. Fuhr was mentioned. (There are several comments made at the end of that post that add extra details to this story.) He is one of the main characters in today’s post, but we will begin with his wife.

