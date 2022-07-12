ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Firefighters rescue several pets from house fire

By Jennifer Flores
 2 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, right before 8 a.m., Victoria firefighters responded to a house fire at 1807 Hand Road in Victoria.

According to Victoria Fire Department Operations Battalion Chief Jeff Cowan, when firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered heavy fires blowing out of the windows and doors of the house. They worked to extinguish the fire and contained it.

Firefighters located several pets inside the home and rescued them. At this time, there are no reported injuries.

The Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office will now take over the scene for further investigation.

