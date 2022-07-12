ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to kick off 2023 tour in Tampa

By Athina Morris
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to kick off the North American leg of his 2023 tour right here in Tampa.

Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on Feb. 1. Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 20.

The tour will use Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Registration is open until Sunday, July 17. Verified registrants will be eligible to receive an access code for a sale for fans, but registering does not guarantee you will receive a code, or have the ability to purchase tickets.

It’s the first time the band has performed live since the end of its “The River” tour in 2017. The first North American leg will begin in Tampa and conclude April 14 in New Jersey.

The European stadium leg of the tour begins in April, and a second North American tour leg will begin in August. Cities and shows will be announced at a later date.

